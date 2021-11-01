Global Plastic Manufacturer ALPLA Selects Missouri For New Facility

Leading packaging solutions company ALPLA Inc. will build a new 246,000-square-foot injection molding facility in Kansas City, MO. The facility will be ALPLA’s fourth in Missouri, and its first dedicated to injection molding. ALPLA expects to create 75 jobs as a result of the project.

“We are excited about our new Kansas City site, which represents a key element of our growth strategy and our continued commitment to the expansion of our injection molding capabilities,” said James Rooney, Managing Director of ALPLA North America.

The new facility will enhance ALPLA’s scope of innovation, and its central location will help the company better serve customers in the Midwest. ALPLA expects the site to be up and running by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“ALPLA’s decision to grow in Missouri demonstrates our state’s ability to support companies with our highly skilled workforce, affordable business costs and unmatched logistical advantages,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We are home to global leaders across various industries, and we take great pride in providing companies like ALPLA with a solid foundation to ensure their success in Missouri.”

“The Kansas City region’s strengths in manufacturing and availability of skilled talent will allow ALPLA to experience continued growth in manufacturing, furthering the company’s position as a leader in packaging solutions,” said Tim Cowden, President and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council.

“Manufacturing is a top industry in Missouri, and watching a globally respected company like ALPLA continue to grow and thrive in the state speaks volumes about the business environment here,” said Subash Alias, CEO of the Missouri Partnership. “This new world class facility will allow ALPLA to meet increasing demand for their products while creating new, life-changing jobs for Missourians.”

