CMA CGM Marco Polo Breaks Record at Port of Savannah

The Port of Savannah recently served the largest vessel to call the U.S. East Coast, the CMA CGM Marco Polo. At 1,200 acres, the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal is North America’s largest single container terminal. Over the next decade, Georgia Ports Authority plans to expand the Port of Savannah’s annual capacity by 45 percent — from 5.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units to 8 million TEUs per year. Learn more.