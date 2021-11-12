Amazon Expands In Alabama With Four New Operational Sites

Amazon plans to open three new operations facilities in Alabama while also launching a new fulfillment center that will support customer deliveries across the state. The projects, located in Birmingham, Huntsville, and Montgomery, will ultimately create over 900 jobs. In addition, Amazon plans to add more than 500 full-time positions in Alabama before the end of 2021, with preparations made for another 1,800 available seasonal jobs.

“Our success would not be possible without our great employees, and we are grateful for the enthusiasm and strong state and local support we have received since first launching operations in 2020,” said Brian Huseman, Vice President of Public Policy at Amazon. “We look forward to continued investment as we innovate and grow to better serve our customers across the state.”

Among Amazon’s three new facilities are a delivery station, a fulfillment center (the company’s third in Alabama), and an Inbound Cross Dock facility. The delivery station, located in Birmingham, will employ approximately 150 people and create indirect job opportunities for hundreds of others.

The fulfillment center, located in Huntsville, will open in 2022, and will be designed to receive, store, and package heavy or bulky items like home appliances. At over 1 million square feet, the facility will provide more than 250 full-time jobs and will utilize innovative technologies and energy-efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck (PIT) equipment.

Also opening in 2022 is Amazon’s Montgomery Inbound Cross Dock facility, which will receive and consolidate items from vendors and facilitate shipment to fulfillment centers. The 650,000-square-foot facility will create more than 500 full-time jobs.

“Amazon’s decision to simultaneously launch and announce these projects in Alabama shows the high level of confidence the company has in the abilities of our hard-working citizens, who have shown time and time again that they can get the job done,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Companies from around the world have discovered that Alabama offers them all the ingredients of success, and this is another prime example.”

Amazon also said its new Huntsville Non-Sortable Fulfillment Center is now open for business. First announced in May 2021, this nearly 1 million-square-foot facility has created hundreds of full-time jobs, and allows Amazon employees to pick, pack, and ship larger items to customers, such as bulk paper goods, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Amazon is one of the world’s most dynamic companies, and its continued growth in the state strengthens strategic efforts to bring in more high-tech employers.

“Amazon’s presence in Alabama helps the state’s economic development team advance its goal of recruiting high-caliber projects with technology-focused jobs,” Secretary Canfield said. “This is a priority as we continue to work toward evolving Alabama’s economy and preparing our workers for 21st Century careers.”

