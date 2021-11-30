AirTrunk Unveils Tokyo Data Center, Set To Be Largest In Japan

Australian hyperscale data center firm AirTrunk has unveiled its first data center in Japan. Dubbed AirTrunk TOK1, the new state-of-the-art facility is scalable to over 300 megawatts (MW), which will make it Japan’s largest data center campus, ready to power the country’s impending shift to the cloud.

TOK1 will be AirTrunk’s sixth data center in operation, joining SYD1, SYD2 and MEL1 in Australia, SGP1 in Singapore, and HKG1 in Hong Kong. Earlier this month, the company also announced a third Sydney data center, SYD3, as flagship SYD1 nears full capacity. Collectively, the AirTrunk data center platform will offer more than a gigawatt (GW) of capacity, providing a connected, secure, and sustainable home for data across the Asia-Pacific region.

“The opening of TOK1 in the Tokyo region marks a major milestone for AirTrunk as we bring our market-leading speed, scale, efficiency, and reliability to Japan, supporting the country’s digital transformation,” said AirTrunk Founder and CEO Robin Khuda. “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be bringing online a hyperscale data center of this size. Large technology companies, as well as enterprises looking to migrate from on-premise to the cloud, can now leverage the scale, security, connectivity and efficiencies of this world-class facility.”

TOK1 is strategically located in Inzai Chiba Prefecture, and will service the major cloud availability zone of the Tokyo region. Spanning 13.25 hectares, the campus is ready to scale to a total of seven buildings and more than 300MW of total capacity, powered by dedicated onsite 66kV substations. A major new utility sub-station adjacent to TOK1 will provide AirTrunk with strategic access to utility power in the Inzai area.

“We deliver digital infrastructure that is both scalable and sustainable,” said AirTrunk Chief Technology Officer Damien Spillane. “New data centers like TOK1 give us the opportunity to develop new and innovative solutions that drive efficiencies for our customers and reduce our carbon footprint.”

TOK1 is designed to an industry low power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15, making it the most efficient facility in the country. It also features a solar-ready roof, equipped to add 4,000 square meters of solar panels able to generate nearly 1 million kWh of power per year. AirTrunk is also working closely with the utility provider and renewable project developers to offer customers innovative and commercially attractive energy and renewable energy supply options.

The initial phase of TOK1 was delivered in only 45 weeks despite potential COVID-19 impacts. Over 500 people worked approximately 550,000 work hours with no lost time injuries, a testament to the collaborative effort between AirTrunk and its construction partners in prioritizing safe work practices.

