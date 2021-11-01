2021 Deal Of The Year Entries Now Being Accepted

Submissions will be accepted for Business Facilities’ 2021 Economic Development Deal of the Year Awards until December 1, 2021. Awards will be featured in the January/February 2022 issue of Business Facilities.


https://businessfacilities.com/2021/11/2021-deal-of-the-year-entries-now-being-accepted/
Submissions will be accepted for Business Facilities’ 2021 Economic Development Deal of the Year Awards until December 1, 2021. Awards will be featured in the January/February 2022 issue of Business Facilities.
11/1/2021
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

2021 Deal Of The Year Entries Now Being Accepted

Submissions will be accepted for Business Facilities’ 2021 Economic Development Deal of the Year Awards until December 1, 2021.

2021 Deal Of The Year Entries Now Being Accepted

CALL FOR ENTRIES:  BUSINESS FACILITIES’ 2021 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEAL OF THE YEAR

2021 Deal of the Year

Submissions for Business Facilities’ 2021 Economic Development Deal of the Year are now being accepted. The awards will be announced in January 2022, and the winners will be featured prominently in the January/February 2022 issue of Business Facilities.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 1, 2021. Any organization with an economic development mission limited to a defined city, state, or region is invited to submit an entry.

To learn more and submit your entry, click here.

Want to check out last year’s winners? Click here.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© BusinessFacilities.com
MORE STORIES

FBI, DOJ Must Root Out White Supremacist, Law Enforcement Links

Event News
In his LiveXChange Keynote presentation, former FBI special agent Mike German called for a national strategy to root out law enforcement with links to white supremacist groups.

Global Plastic Manufacturer ALPLA Selects Missouri For New Facility

Manufacturing
ALPLA Inc. will construct a new 246,000-square-foot facility in Kansas City, MO, creating 75 jobs.

Independent Diaper Manufacturer Hello Bello Opens Factory In Texas

Manufacturing
Hello Bello plans to create 200 new jobs at its world-class manufacturing facility in Waco, TX, the company's first in the U.S.