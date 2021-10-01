[VIDEO] Mexia is a great place to live (and do business in!), no matter how you pronounce it. - Business Facilities Magazine - Area Economic Development, Site Selection & Workforce Solutions
Located in the Heart of the Texas Triangle, Mexia’s centrally located community at the intersection of HWY 84 & 14 provides great access to I-35 & I-45. Our lower cost of living, rich history, shovel-ready industrial park sites, regionally based workforce, and abundance of retail are just a few reasons why Mexia should be on your radar!
Business Facilities Magazine https://businessfacilities.com/2021/10/video-live-and-do-business-in-mexia-texas/ Located in the Heart of the Texas Triangle, Mexia’s centrally located community at the intersection of HWY 84 & 14 provides great access to I-35 & I-45. Our lower cost of living, rich history, shovel-ready industrial park sites, regionally based workforce, and abundance of retail are just a few reasons why Mexia should be on your radar!
[VIDEO] Mexia is a great place to live (and do business in!), no matter how you pronounce it.
Mexia (muh-hay-uh) n. 1 A small town in Central Texas with big opportunities. 2 A great place to live, no matter how you pronounce it.
Located in the Heart of the Texas Triangle, Mexia’s centrally located community at the intersection of HWY 84 & 14 provides great access to I-35 & I-45. Our lower cost of living, rich history, shovel-ready industrial park sites, regionally based workforce, and abundance of retail are just a few reasons why Mexia should be on your radar! Visit mexiaedc.com to learn more.
[VIDEO] Mastered In Tennessee Companies all across the globe know it’s not just Tennessee's central location, low debt, or pro-business environment that keeps bringing world-class brands to our state. Leaders in the […]
[VIDEO] Why Michigan? | Pure Opportunity | MEDC Why come to Michigan? Pure opportunity. Looking for tech talent? Ours is among the fastest growing. Need a low cost of living? Ours is the 4th lowest in the nation. Sick of paying high […]
Sartorius, an international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, is expanding its presence in Michigan. The company will open a new 130,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plant in Ann Arbor, MI, in late 2023.
Sartorius will have an anchoring presence in the Tech Loop at the Ann Arbor Research Park and add a flagship site in North America. To this end, the company has purchased over 15 acres of land, which provides sufficient space for further expansion. The project is expected to create 160 jobs over three years. These jobs will include positions in product development, operations, and other support functions.
[caption id="attachment_68728" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Photo: Sartorius[/caption]
Demand for innovative technologies used in the development and production of biopharmaceuticals continues to grow rapidly. The Ann Arbor site is an integral part of Sartorius' ongoing worldwide expansion, enabling the company to scale up its operations and capabilities in the Ann Arbor biotech hub. By 2025, Sartorius will more than double capacities for its key product groups.
The Sartorius Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The company's Bioprocess Solutions Division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.
At the end of 2020, nearly 11,000 people were employed at the the Sartorius Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.
Want to learn more about Michigan corporate expansion?
Considering Michigan for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Michigan economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.