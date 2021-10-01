[VIDEO] Mexia is a great place to live (and do business in!), no matter how you pronounce it.

Mexia (muh-hay-uh) n. 1 A small town in Central Texas with big opportunities. 2 A great place to live, no matter how you pronounce it.



Located in the Heart of the Texas Triangle, Mexia’s centrally located community at the intersection of HWY 84 & 14 provides great access to I-35 & I-45. Our lower cost of living, rich history, shovel-ready industrial park sites, regionally based workforce, and abundance of retail are just a few reasons why Mexia should be on your radar! Visit mexiaedc.com to learn more.