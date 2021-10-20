Steam Logistics To Create 400 Jobs With Tennessee Expansion

Steam Logistics will expand its existing operations in downtown Chattanooga, creating more than 400 new jobs in Hamilton County, TN. Founded in 2012, the Chattanooga-based logistics business will invest $6.8 million to expand its operations into the historic John Ross building, which will adjoin Steam Logistics’ existing offices at the corner of Broad and Fourth Streets.

“We are proud to be a Tennessee business and to call Chattanooga our home,” said Jason Provonsha, CEO, Steam Logistics. “We have seen the dramatic growth of our industry in this city, and we look forward to continuing to do our part to drive it forward and to create excellent employment opportunities for the people of this region. The investments we are making are a testament to the supportive business environment in Chattanooga, Hamilton County and Tennessee, and we are excited about the contributions we are making here.”

As one of the fastest-growing third-party logistics companies in the U.S., Steam provides integrated logistics solutions across international, drayage and domestic transportation modes to more than 2,000 customers globally.

“I appreciate Steam Logistics’ continued investment in Tennessee,” said Governor Bill Lee. “The company’s commitment to creating more than 400 new jobs will have a positive impact on the residents of Hamilton County for years to come.”

“Since 2016, companies in the transportation, distribution and logistics sector have invested $4.5 billion in Tennessee,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Steam Logistics’ $7 million investment in Chattanooga will add to that growing number while strengthening Tennessee’s position as a leader in this industry.”

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 40 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in approximately 6,000 job commitments and $1.8 billion in capital investment.

“As Hamilton County’s logistics industry continues to thrive, we applaud Steam Logistics’ decision to be a part of the economic growth in our region,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. “We are delighted with this expansion, which will create 400 new positions along with the promise of additional hires in the near future.”

“With the convergence of the critical infrastructure needed to move goods in and through our region –road, rail, air, and barge– combined with Chattanooga’s scenic beauty and overall quality-of-life, it’s no wonder the logistics industry continues to thrive here,” said City of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “Freight Alley welcomes Steam Logistics. We’re excited about the increase in employment and shared prosperity this expansion will bring to our community.”

