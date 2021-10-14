Startup Ecosystems Are Everywhere

By the BF Staff

As Business Facilities has been reporting all year, the pandemic accelerated many trends that impact economic development, including dramatic shifts in workforce availability and migrations from large urban centers. It turns out that the reliance on the digital economy during the pandemic also has turbocharged the growth of startups and the startup ecosystems that support them.

According to Crunchbase, venture capital funding worldwide surged from $148 billion in the first half of 2020 to more than $288 billion, a 95 percent increase, with a huge influx in funding for early-stage startups. As of August, there were more than 800 startups valued at more than $1 billion, with a cumulative valuation of $2.6 trillion, tech market analysts CB Insights report.

Startup Genome’s 2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Report, the most comprehensive overview of worldwide startup activity, says the strength of the growth and productivity of entrepreneurial ecosystems in 2021 has accelerated “the dispersal of success,” as locations around the world have raced to pull together the essential elements of a successful startup ecosystem. The report says that in 2021 more than 90 ecosystems worldwide have succeeded in launching at least one startup valued at $1 billion or more.

Our cover story showcases locations that have succeeded in creating vibrant startup ecosystems across a wide variety of growth sectors. Read on and find out how they did it.

MICHIGAN: VENTURE CAPITAL FUELS STARTUP GROWTH

Michigan’s startup ecosystem spans the entire state and has been on an upward trajectory with Crunchbase naming Michigan the fastest growing state for venture capital investment with a growth of 886 percent in the last five years. The state’s venture dollars increased from $300 million in 2016 to $3.1 billion last year, including three times as many investments in 2020 as 2019, in the midst of a global pandemic.

In addition to the state’s longstanding presence in the life sciences, automotive and mobility industries, startups within the state are gaining traction in fast-growing industries such as enterprise B2B software, cybersecurity and consumer technologies.

Detroit-based StockX, one of five unicorn companies in Michigan, helped the state reach new investment heights. The fast-growing online marketplace completed a $275 million Series E funding round last year, one of the largest rounds of venture capital funding raised in Michigan history. In April, the company added an additional $255 million in new capital, bringing their valuation to nearly $4 billion.

And while not every company is a unicorn, startups across the ecosystem are benefitting from increased investor interest in the state. The Michigan Venture Capital Association (MVCA) 2021 Annual Research Report revealed 165 venture-backed startups in the state, an increase of 17 percent over the last five years. Nearly $50 million in angel capital has been invested in 102 Michigan startups, and the number of angel investors increased 258 percent over the course of the last five years.

The MVCA report also highlighted the state’s robust entrepreneurial economy. Michigan venture investors helped back nearly every Michigan venture-funded startup, and the valuation of venture capital funds under the management of firms headquartered in the state in 2020 was $2.8 billion, an increase of 28 percent over the last five years.

More than 23 percent of Michigan’s venture capital (VC)-backed startups are located in Detroit. In the last year, a report by EntryPoint found 24 startup companies in the Detroit area attracted more than $316.5 million from VC firms—more than five times the amount raised in 2020. The region is also building on its growing reputation as a tech hub, with startup companies across Wayne County having raised a total of $806.3 million in VC funds, marking a 333 percent increase in total capital raised over the past seven years.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation team works across a network of technical support services and early stage funding initiatives to help startups accelerate research, license intellectual property, access funding and engage with other Michigan businesses as they take their projects from ideation to commercialization.

One of the key elements of the MEDC’s entrepreneurial ecosystem are the 21 SmartZones and five innovation hubs through the nationally recognized Michigan Translational Research and Commercialization (MTRAC) program located throughout the state. These technology clusters include business accelerators that help facilitate the commercialization of technology emerging from research in Michigan universities and private companies.

TechTown, Detroit’s SmartZone accelerator, plays a key role in building an inclusive and equitable economy in the city and across Southeast Michigan. Between 2007 and 2020, TechTown Detroit served more than 4,500 companies at its Midtown hub and in neighborhoods across Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park. These businesses created 1,600 jobs and leveraged more than $172 million in startup/growth capital.

“Over the past decade, TechTown built out the nation’s most inclusive and diverse pipeline and pathway for small business support,” said Ned Staebler, president and CEO of TechTown. “We’ve identified and removed barriers for thousands of entrepreneurs as they advanced from ideation to launch to growth. In the process, we’ve helped break cycles of intergenerational poverty and helped Detroiters realize their dreams of owning and operating a business or tech startup.”

Javier Evelyn, founder of Alerje, a Detroit-based company that develops digital tools for food allergy management, worked with the TechTown team to develop his original idea through mentorship, introductions with key investors and experts to help with pitch programs. Additionally, TechTown helped Alerje apply for a Business Accelerator Fund (BAF) grant, which helped secure the startup’s first IP.

Other startups have taken note of Detroit’s rapidly developing reputation in the tech space. AirSpace Link is the leading North American provider of drone flight authorization and management solutions, and the company benefitted from Michigan’s startup ecosystem in nearly every phase of their growth. In May, AirSpace Link announced the completion of a $10-million series A capital raise, allowing them to continue paving the way for the drone economy. In addition to support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, AirSpace Link was supported by Detroit-based Rock Ventures, which has been committed to backing and founding early stage tech companies since 2010.

Rock Ventures also backed Detroit-based Guardhat, a pioneer in the IoT safety space, and has developed the world’s first and only comprehensive connected worker solution. The company offers software, cutting-edge wearable technologies and a proprietary Industrial IoT (IIoT) platform designed to keep workers safe in hazardous industrial environments.

These startups, and others across metro Detroit, speak to another critical aspect of the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem—a growing portfolio of diverse-owned startups that is a result of the rich diversity found within metro Detroit, and also an intentional approach and commitment to supporting the growth of startups led by people of color, women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Of 38 active venture-backed startups in Wayne County, 11 of them are led by a person of color, five are led by a woman and one founder is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, 10 active venture-backed startups headquartered in the City of Detroit are led by a CEO who is a person of color.

To maintain and grow the community’s diversity and build equitable access to resources and opportunities, several new talent development programs have been announced in recent months.

Apple is partnering with Michigan State University to host the first Apple Developer Academy in North America in Detroit. The Academy is designed to empower young, Black entrepreneurs cultivate skills needed in the growing tech industry and become world-class developers using Apple’s iOS ecosystem.

Wayne State University’s STEM Entrepreneurial Excellence Program is a 10-month business incubator program in Detroit for Black and African American women entrepreneurs or small-business owners of science, tech or tech-enabled companies. Michigan’s universities continue to be a critical pipeline not only for high tech talent, but also research and programs to commercialize university technology.

NEWARK, NJ: THRIVING ECOSYSTEM

Newark, NJ has emerged as a rising tech capital over the past decade. The city’s historical connection to innovation, its geographical footprint and its community of corporate citizens makes it an ideal location for growing startups. Some of the state’s major companies are based in Newark, including Prudential Financial, Panasonic North America, PSEG, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield and Audible, an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary, among others.

Newark is enjoying significant growth, private-sector investment and is home to top tier higher education institutions, which serve as a talent pipeline for tech companies, anchored by the Rutgers University-Newark and New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) campuses.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the city continues to offer opportunities to businesses and entrepreneurs looking for a place to thrive and innovate.

“The City of Newark has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade. As New Jersey’s largest city, Newark is experiencing an ongoing renaissance as more companies, startups and talent move to our thriving urban center,” said Jose Lozano, President & CEO of Choose New Jersey, New Jersey’s leading nonprofit economic development organization.

“Newark is an exceptional place to live, work and play, as well as a bustling hub for employment, commerce, education, arts and entertainment,” he added.

Newark has seen an increase in early-stage companies moving into the city, with industry leaders recognizing the value the city brings to their business. Newark was recently named among the top 10 best U.S. cities for computer programmers based on cost of living and job opportunities.

Audible, the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, relocated to Newark in 2007 and has become a key player in the city’s burgeoning startup ecosystem. Newark Venture Partners (NVP), founded by Audible founder and Executive Chairman Don Katz, is catalyzing Newark’s tech revolution. The early-stage venture capital fund and accelerator, the most active investor in NJ, invests in B2B technology companies and enables startups to scale successfully. NVP companies have access to the subject-matter expertise of employees from NVP’s investors, including Audible, Prudential, RWJBarnabas Health and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield. NVP has attracted companies from all over the world to Newark, as well as investing in homegrown companies, with many graduate companies establishing locally.

An urban-centric location within eyesight of the largest market in the world, Newark is one of the most diverse, vibrant and connected cities in America. Newark has easy access to New York City, major transportation hubs and boasts a talented and diverse workforce.

Newark offers centrality, speed and accessibility. More than one million people move through Newark every day. Newark Liberty International Airport offers daily flights to nearly 175 non-stop destinations and is only 10 minutes from downtown. NJ Transit and PATH trains put New York City within an 18-minute commute. Amtrak rail access gets passengers to Boston, Massachusetts in four hours and to Washington, DC in three hours.

Newark defines cutting-edge bandwidth with 26 miles of underground municipal fiber that allows Newark to deliver top-caliber internet speeds and coverage. The outdoor Wi-Fi network is one of the largest and fastest in the country, delivering 400 megabits per second, making Newark one of the most connected cities in America.

New Jersey has the highest concentration of scientists and engineers per square mile than anywhere else in the U.S. Newark is a higher education hub, with more than 50,000 students and researchers. As the fifth-largest college town on the East Coast, Newark is anchored by two major campuses: Rutgers University-Newark and New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).

Rutgers University-Newark is a remarkably diverse, urban, public research university that is not just in Newark but of Newark—an anchor institution of the city. It’s consistently ranked among the top five most diverse national universities in America in which over 20 percent of undergraduate students identify as Black or African American.

NJIT is one of the nation’s leading public polytechnic universities. NJIT is ranked the no. 1 university for upward student economic mobility by Forbes, and is ranked no. 1 in the NYC region and top 50 in the country for entrepreneurship studies by Princeton Review. In March 2021, NJIT and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), two powerhouse universities in the fields of cyber technologies and environmental engineering, unveiled a partnership to create a world-class Institute for Future Technologies in New Jersey. The partnership aims to provide bespoke cyber technologies, civil and environmental engineering education, will conduct applied research and development, and will support innovation and entrepreneurship through technological commercialization efforts, creating the region’s next hub of tech innovation.