Smith & Wesson Relocating HQ To Tennessee

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will relocate its headquarters and other major operations from Springfield, MA to Maryville, TN. In addition to its headquarters, the firearms designer and manufacturer will relocate its distribution, assembly, and plastic injection molding operations to Tennessee. The project represents an investment of approximately $125 million and will create 750 new jobs.

“The strong support we have received from the State of Tennessee and the entire leadership of Blount County throughout this process, combined with the quality of life, outdoor lifestyle, and low cost of living in the Greater Knoxville area has left no doubt that Tennessee is the ideal location for Smith & Wesson’s new headquarters,” said Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. President and CEO Mark Smith. “We would like to specifically thank Governor Lee for his decisive contributions, and the entire state legislature for their unwavering support of the Second Amendment and for creating a welcoming, business friendly environment.”

“Our pro-business reputation, skilled workforce, and commitment to the Second Amendment make Tennessee an ideal location for firearms manufacturing,” said Governor Bill Lee. “We welcome Smith & Wesson to The Volunteer State and are proud this U.S.-based brand has chosen to relocate from Massachusetts. Thanks for your significant investment in Blount County and for creating 750 new jobs.”

Smith & Wesson will locate in Partnership Park North in Blount County, where the company plans to break ground before the end of the year.

Founded in 1852, Smith & Wesson is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and designers of firearms. The company manufactures a wide array of handguns (including revolvers and pistols), long guns (including modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and shotguns), handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers, including firearm enthusiasts, collectors, hunters, sportsmen, competitive shooters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement and security agencies and officers, and military agencies in the United States and throughout the world.

“Tennessee is known by the brands that call our state home, and Smith & Wesson adds an enormous boost to our portfolio,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We know that Smith & Wesson could have chosen anywhere in the world to relocate its operations and headquarters, and the fact they chose Tennessee underscores our state’s business-friendly environment and highly skilled workforce. The magnitude of this project will have a lasting impact on our state for years to come, and we appreciate the company for its significant investment in East Tennessee.”

Smith & Wesson joins more than 20 small arms and ammunition manufacturers located in Tennessee. The state ranks No. 1 in the nation for employment in the small arms and ammunition sector, with employment increasing by 54% over the last five years, according to TNECD.

Since 2017, TNECD has supported 10 economic development projects in Blount County, resulting in approximately 3,100 job commitments and $1.4 billion in capital investment.

“Attracting and retaining good companies with above average wages is something the Blount Partnership and the Tennessee Department of Economic Development actively strive for when recruiting new businesses to the area,” said Blount County Industrial Development Board Chair Matt Murray. “Smith & Wesson’s headquarters continue to raise the profile of our community as the best place for business. Welcome to Blount County.”

