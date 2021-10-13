September / October 2021 Issue (Volume 54, Number 5)

Startup Ecosystems Are Everywhere | A tidal wave of venture capital is fueling a boom in startup ecosystems around the world. Take our tour of locations that have put together the essentials that make them magnets for unicorns in a diverse group of emerging growth sectors.

Snapshots: 60 Seconds With Jeff Finkle, IEDC | Finkle, CEcD, President and CEO, IEDC, discusses the impact of COVID-19 and remote work on real estate and economic development, and more.

Centers Of Innovation | The Biden Administration has proposed up to $80 billion worth of investment in innovation centers to be located in regions that have historically been hampered by underinvestment but that still remain powerful centers for R&D.

Aiming To Stay On Top In NC | In an exclusive interview with BF, Gov. Roy Cooper tells us how North Carolina is mounting a strong defense its 2020 State of the Year crown with an expanding tech talent pool and an equity-driven recovery plan.

Playing Catch-Up On Cybersecurity | The burgeoning cybersecurity sector now employs nearly 1 million people, but almost a half-million cybersecurity job openings across the country are waiting to be filled due to a shortage of skilled workers. There’s no shortage of new cyber threats.

Setting The Table | As the official list of agricultural products keeps growing, a new industry report projects U.S. exports of $177.5 billion in 2022.

Logistics: Delivering The Goods | A number of disruptions over the past year have caused supply chains to have to adapt even more than usual, with no end in sight.

The World Wants What Texas Has Got | Texas has been the nation’s No. 1 exporter for 19 years straight, and with a June total of $171.9 billion, exceeds that of the next three largest states combined.

Talent Is Tall In The Land Of Lincoln | Illinois’ talent pool has played a big part in attracting many innovative and iconic companies to the state.

Getting Big While Staying Small | Ottumwa, IA supports a $4 billion economy while still providing a feeling of connection with the community.

Arizona Wants You—To Visit | Gov. Ducey announced $101.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan for a new Visit Arizona Initiative.

Zones Of Opportunity | Federally designated Opportunity Zones are still a great place to reinvest your capital gains.

Tennessee: Serving Science | Thermo Fisher’s new manufacturing facility in Wilson County will lead to 1,400 new jobs.

Mississippi: Retooling For Growth | Milwaukee Tool expects to create 800 jobs in Grenada with a $60 million expansion, adding 400 jobs elsewhere.

New Mexico: Semiconductor Giant | Intel is planning a $3.5-billion chip fab expansion in Rio Rancho, with plans to create 700 jobs.

Alabama: Carbon-Fiber Wrappers | Hanwha Cimarron broke ground on a $130-million plant at Northeast Opelika Industrial Park.

