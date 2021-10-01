Sartorius To Expand Business Operations With Michigan Plant

Sartorius, an international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, is expanding its presence in Michigan. The company will open a new 130,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plant in Ann Arbor, MI, in late 2023.

Sartorius will have an anchoring presence in the Tech Loop at the Ann Arbor Research Park and add a flagship site in North America. To this end, the company has purchased over 15 acres of land, which provides sufficient space for further expansion. The project is expected to create 160 jobs over three years. These jobs will include positions in product development, operations, and other support functions.

Demand for innovative technologies used in the development and production of biopharmaceuticals continues to grow rapidly. The Ann Arbor site is an integral part of Sartorius’ ongoing worldwide expansion, enabling the company to scale up its operations and capabilities in the Ann Arbor biotech hub. By 2025, Sartorius will more than double capacities for its key product groups.

The Sartorius Group’s Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The company’s Bioprocess Solutions Division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

At the end of 2020, nearly 11,000 people were employed at the the Sartorius Group’s approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

Want to learn more about Michigan corporate expansion?

Considering Michigan for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Michigan economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.