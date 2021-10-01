Sartorius To Expand Business Operations With Michigan Plant

Sartorius, an international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, is expanding its presence in Michigan. The company will open a new 130,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plant in Ann Arbor, MI, in late 2023. Sartorius will have an anchoring presence in the Tech Loop at the Ann Arbor Research Park and add a flagship site […]


https://businessfacilities.com/2021/10/sartorius-to-expand-business-operations-with-michigan-plant/
Sartorius, an international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, is expanding its presence in Michigan. The company will open a new 130,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plant in Ann Arbor, MI, in late 2023. Sartorius will have an anchoring presence in the Tech Loop at the Ann Arbor Research Park and add a flagship site […]
10/1/2021
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Sartorius To Expand Business Operations With Michigan Plant

The biotech company's planned 130,000-square-foot plant in Ann Arbor, MI, will create 160 jobs by 2023.

Sartorius To Expand Business Operations With Michigan Plant

Sartorius, an international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, is expanding its presence in Michigan. The company will open a new 130,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plant in Ann Arbor, MI, in late 2023.

Sartorius will have an anchoring presence in the Tech Loop at the Ann Arbor Research Park and add a flagship site in North America. To this end, the company has purchased over 15 acres of land, which provides sufficient space for further expansion. The project is expected to create 160 jobs over three years. These jobs will include positions in product development, operations, and other support functions.

Sartorius
Photo: Sartorius

Demand for innovative technologies used in the development and production of biopharmaceuticals continues to grow rapidly. The Ann Arbor site is an integral part of Sartorius’ ongoing worldwide expansion, enabling the company to scale up its operations and capabilities in the Ann Arbor biotech hub. By 2025, Sartorius will more than double capacities for its key product groups.

The Sartorius Group’s Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The company’s Bioprocess Solutions Division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

At the end of 2020, nearly 11,000 people were employed at the the Sartorius Group’s approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

Want to learn more about Michigan corporate expansion?

Considering Michigan for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Michigan economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© BusinessFacilities.com
MORE STORIES

Snapshots: 60 Seconds with Jeff Finkle, IEDC

Snapshots
Finkle, CEcD, President and CEO, IEDC, discusses the impact of COVID-19 and remote work on real estate and economic development, and more.

[VIDEO] Mexia is a great place to live (and do business...

Texas
Located in the Heart of the Texas Triangle, Mexia’s centrally located community at the intersection of HWY 84 & 14 provides great access to I-35 & I-45. Our lower cost of living, rich history, shovel-ready industrial park sites, regionally based workforce, and abundance of retail are just a few reasons why Mexia should be on your radar!

Florida: An International Gateway To Growth

State Focus
Florida’s 15 deep-water seaports and 19 commercial airports are the entry points for a vast international trade infrastructure.