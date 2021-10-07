Nymbus Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Jacksonville

Nymbus, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, will open a new corporate headquarters office in Jacksonville, FL. The move will create over 600 jobs in the area over the coming years.

“The relocation of our headquarters from South Florida to Jacksonville represents a new partnership model that takes an excitingly progressive approach to vendor collaboration and accountability,” said Anne Miela, Chief Operations Officer at Nymbus. “Our teams are now afforded the opportunity to truly innovate alongside one another in a region that is experiencing substantial growth as a financial services and fintech hub.”

The company has established a local staff presence in the Jacksonville area owing to its collaboration with VyStar Credit Union, also based in the city. The landmark partnership began earlier this year with VyStar’s $20 million investment in the newly formed Nymbus CUSO, and was recently extended with VyStar choosing Nymbus as its new online and mobile banking solution provider.

Located in one of the fastest growing areas of Jacksonville, the new physical office brings together a unique local workforce of Nymbus talent and partners.

“Jacksonville continues to grow as a hub for the financial technology industry,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “The relocation of this new corporate headquarters will bring hundreds more jobs to downtown Jacksonville, contributing to the growing momentum in our urban core. I am grateful to Nymbus and their partners at VyStar Credit Union for the confidence and investment in the Jacksonville community.”

Nymbus enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate growth through new routes to market. This includes a full suite of banking technology applications available to modernize and optimize existing channels, as well as the operational resources to get to market quickly with a full-scale digital bank immediately positioned at capturing new niche customer segments.

“Nymbus has proven to be an effective, valuable partner in our efforts to improve the member experience at VyStar and strengthen the credit union industry as a whole,” said Joe Colca, Senior Vice President of Digital Experience at VyStar. “We are thrilled to welcome them to Jacksonville and look forward to further collaboration that benefits our employees, members, and the communities we serve.”

