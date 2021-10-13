Northrop Grumman Opens Alabama Facility For Next-Gen Missile Work

Northrop Grumman Corp. has opened a new facility in Huntsville, AL to support the U.S. Air Force’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program, adding new jobs to the region and expanding its role supporting important national security and civil space programs in Alabama.

The newly renovated facility is located in Cummings Research Park, where employees will support development of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.

“We are excited to grow our GBSD team in Alabama and leverage the dynamic aerospace talent in the ‘Rocket City’ to support this critical strategic deterrent capability for our country and allies,” said Greg Manuel, vice president and general manager, strategic deterrent systems at Northrop Grumman. “Huntsville’s rich expertise and legacy in command and control systems will help our nationwide team deliver a safe, secure and effective capability to the U.S. Air Force on time and on cost.”

Falls Church, VA-based Northrop Grumman is adding approximately 500 jobs, with hiring already under way, as part of its growth plans in Huntsville. The company now has more than 2,000 employees in Alabama supporting numerous Department of Defense and NASA missions.

“I’m thrilled that Northrop Grumman will be building on its already large presence in Huntsville while also advancing a strategic national defense priority,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “By selecting Alabama’s ‘Rocket City,’ Northrop Grumman has picked the ideal location to carry out this important national security mission, and the company’s growth plans represent welcome news for Huntsville and for all of the state.”

The Air Force’s GDSB program seeks to modernize the land-based leg of the nation’s strategic nuclear triad. Northrop Grumman was awarded the prime contract for GBSD in September 2020 and is leading a nationwide team to develop the system and deliver an initial operational capability by 2029.

“Huntsville is deeply rooted and invested in the security of our nation, and for decades has been at the forefront of safeguarding U.S. interests around the world,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This makes Huntsville — with a NASA ecosystem known for rocket propulsion innovation and technology — a natural fit for Northrop Grumman’s expanding work on the nation’s next-generation ICBM system. For this reason, I know this mission will be a success.”

In addition to GBSD, key Northrop Grumman programs in Huntsville include the Missile Defense Agency’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) and the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) programs, the Army’s Integrated Battle Command and Control System (IBCS), as well as hardware integration and test support for NASA missions.

Northrop Grumman also supports numerous STEM organizations including Alabama School for Cyber Technology and Engineering, U.S Space and Rocket Center, CyberPatriot, and Madison County Schools WiFi Business Program.

“Northrop Grumman is a valued partner in Huntsville’s preeminent role in the defense of our nation and armed forces across the globe,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “They are another great example of our community’s ability to deliver great expertise in aerospace, rockets, propulsion and defense.”

Northrop Grumman’s investment into this part of Cummings Research Park — which is set to mark its 60th anniversary in 2022 — is another example of the revitalization taking place within CRP East, the oldest part of the campus. The 2016 CRP Master Plan indicated that this area of the park was ripe for redevelopment.

“In the short five years since the master plan, redevelopment and reinvestment like Northrop Grumman’s into the 110 Wynn Drive facility, as well as the new permanent campus of the Alabama School for Cyber Engineering and Technology, the MidCity amphitheater and more projects in the planning stages are reshaping CRP East into a more vibrant and active part of Cummings Research Park,” said Erin Koshut, the park’s executive director.

Want to learn more about Alabama corporate expansion?

Considering Alabama for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Alabama economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.