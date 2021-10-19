Medline Invests $77.5M In New Kansas Distribution Center

Medline, the country’s largest privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, will construct a new distribution center in Bonner Springs, KS. The project, in which the company will invest $77.5 million, will create 100 new jobs.

“Medline is excited to expand our services to healthcare providers from our future home in Bonner Springs,” said Medline President of Global Operations Bill Abington. “Our state-of-the-art, medical-grade distribution center will allow us to deliver critical healthcare supplies to the entire continuum of healthcare quicker, more efficiently, and to a broader territory, while creating quality new jobs and opportunity in Wyandotte County.”

Medline Industries provides medical supplies to Kansas City hospitals, long-term care facilities, and across the whole continuum of health care. The company has outgrown its current facility and plans to bring 141 team members to Bonner Springs. The project also will create approximately 350 construction jobs.

“Medline’s decision to choose Kansas to expand their footprint is a testament to our central location, infrastructure network, and world-class workforce,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This project is a major win for Bonner Springs and the state as a whole. This company exemplifies the type of businesses we are working to attract and retain, and this new facility will be a fantastic addition to the local and regional economy.”

The expansion is part of the company’s Healthcare Resiliency Initiative to increase supply-chain efficiencies, reliability, and speedy delivery to customers. Medline has prioritized planning and inventory management systems to ensure supplies can be delivered to their customers when and where they need them.

“Kansas is the perfect place to put down roots that reach the world, and we’re so excited to see Medline ready to do just that while putting more Kansans to work,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “This news shows once again how our geographic position, infrastructure and workforce make Kansas the best place to invest, which more and more companies are discovering every day.”

