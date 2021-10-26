Medical Tech Company Hologic Expands In Delaware

Hologic Inc., a Fortune 1000 medical technology company primarily focused on women’s health, will invest more than $20 million to expand its world-class breast and skeletal health center in Newark, DE. The expansion will add over 100,000-square-feet to the facility, and create 225 jobs.

“Hologic has enjoyed a long history as part of the Newark community, as we drive innovations that transform the detection and treatment of breast cancer globally,” said Jennifer Meade, President of Hologic’s Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions Division. “We are excited to expand our presence and our partnership with the county and with the state of Delaware, enabling us to have an even greater impact on the lives of women around the world.”

Hologic’s three main areas of focus are breast and skeletal health, diagnostics, and gynecologic surgery. Headquartered in Marlborough, MA, the global medical technology company has more than 6,000 staff members working in over 40 countries.

Hologic’s expansion, involving an investment in excess of $20 million, will add over 100,000-square-feet to its campus, and includes plans for a cutting-edge X-ray hub. The expansion will also lead to the creation of 225 new jobs, adding to the 160 people already employed at the facility. The new positions will include jobs in manufacturing, product development, process and technical support, and operations supervision and management.

“These are good, new jobs that will support Delaware workers and their families,” said Governor John Carney. “I want to thank Hologic for their commitment to our state. The company’s expansion in Glasgow just reaffirms that Delaware remains a great place for companies of all sizes to put down roots, create jobs, and grow.”

Hologic will invest about $4 million in new equipment and about $20 million in construction and fit-out costs. Supporting the company’s plans are grants it has been approved for by Delaware’s Council on Development Finance to receive from the Delaware Strategic Fund: A Jobs Performance Grant of up to $1.48 million, and a Capital Expenditure Grant of up to $720,000.

Hologic’s Delaware presence can be traced back to DuPont, which originally developed the property at 600 Technology Drive for its own X-ray film business. Sterling Group later purchased the site from DuPont, eventually selling it to Hologic in 1999. Hologic has previously invested in growing its Newark operations, including a $14.8 million, 9,500-square-foot addition in 2012.

