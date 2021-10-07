Marki Microwave Triples Footprint With 60,000 SF Headquarters

Fueled by record sales growth and a strong 2022 outlook, the expansion coincides with Marki Microwave's 30th anniversary.


Fueled by record sales growth and a strong 2022 outlook, the expansion coincides with Marki Microwave's 30th anniversary.
10/8/2021
Marki Microwave Triples Footprint With 60,000 SF Headquarters

Fueled by record sales growth and a strong 2022 outlook, the expansion coincides with the company's 30th anniversary.

Marki Microwave Triples Footprint With 60,000 SF Headquarters

Marki Microwave, an innovator of high performance in the radio frequency and microwave industry, has established a new 60,000-square-foot headquarters in Morgan Hill, CA, to accommodate its rapid growth and hiring. Spanning a four-acre lot, the new headquarters features 20,000 square feet of office space and 40,000 square feet of manufacturing space, providing the room required to support future growth. The building expansion coincides with the company celebrating its 30-year anniversary.

“Thus far, 2021 has been a hugely exciting year for Marki Microwave,” said Christopher Marki, CEO of Marki Microwave. “Not only is the company honoring its 30-year anniversary, but it has also experienced tremendous growth during a highly unpredictable time. Marki’s new headquarters is three times larger, and is conveniently located just three miles from its previous location in Morgan Hill.”

Marki Microwave
Photo: Marki Microwave

The new building is equipped with a huddle room, 25 offices and over 100 cubicles to accommodate Marki Microwave’s growing workforce and recruitment initiatives. In addition, the first floor is home to a manufacturing space that is quadruple in size, which enables the company to continue delivering products that are designed, built and tested in the U.S. Marki Microwave’s assembly capabilities include precision leaded and lead-free solder, and wire bonding for gold/thin film assembly.

“We remain dedicated to Morgan Hill and the South Silicon Valley region,” Marki added. “The new location will help ensure a seamless transition for the company’s operations and its employees for years to come.”

Marki Microwave is hiring for multiple positions, including a reliability engineering manager, NPI engineers and a supply manager. To learn more, visit the company’s career website.

