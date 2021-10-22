Lodge Manufacturing Investing $56M In South Pittsburg, TN Expansion

Lodge Manufacturing Company will invest $56 million to expand its South Pittsburg, TN facility, where it has operated for 125 years. In order to meet increased demand, the cast iron cookware manufacturer will expand and reconfigure its existing facility and add additional manufacturing equipment to enhance production capabilities. Lodge will create 239 new jobs as a result of the expansion.

“The Lodge business has thrived because of its commitment to quality, innovation, people and community,” said Mike Otterman, president/CEO, Lodge Manufacturing. “These four pillars make Lodge a special place to work, and we are proud to call South Pittsburg, Tennessee home. Consumers in the U.S. and around the world are spending more time cooking and cooking in cast iron makes everything taste better. We are blessed with strong demand for our brand and are excited to continue to invest in our future.”

Founded in 1896, Lodge is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that manufactures the largest selection of American made cast iron cookware. Lodge operates two foundries in South Pittsburg, the second of which opened in 2017 and increased the company’s manufacturing capacity by 75%.

“For 125 years, Lodge has called South Pittsburg home and relied on skilled Tennesseans to make products that last for generations,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I’m proud that this respected brand continues to thrive in our state, and we thank the company for its additional investment in Southeast Tennessee.”

“Lodge is a storied American brand whose products can be found in homes and eateries around the world,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We are proud to be home to this 125-year-old family-owned company and appreciate Lodge for its continued investment and the addition of over 200 new, family-wage jobs in Marion County.”

Lodge offers a variety of products ranging from its signature seasoned cast iron to enameled cast iron and carbon steel cookware. Customers can also shop a wide range of items specifically made for grilling or baking.

“For the last 125 years, by providing a superior product to literally the world, Lodge Cast Iron has been a cornerstone for South Pittsburg’s economy,” said South Pittsburg Mayor Samantha Rector. “This expansion will continue that growth for generations to come. With the addition of the Cast Iron Museum and the new Lodge restaurant, thousands more cast iron lovers will come to see ‘what’s cookin’’ in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.”

“This is the third expansion in the last 10 years, which means Lodge makes a great product,” said Marion County Mayor David Jackson. “We are very excited for Lodge and its employees; the growth of Lodge is due to hard work of all of the employees. This expansion will provide for more good-paying jobs for our community. We look froward to the continued growth of Lodge in the years to come.”

