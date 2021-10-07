IMC Companies To Expand Tennessee Headquarters Operations

IMC Companies, the largest marine drayage company in the U.S., will invest $23 million to expand its Shelby County, TN, headquarters operations. Currently located in Memphis, IMC will relocate its headquarters operations to Collierville, TN, to support the company’s growth. Construction on the 75,000-square-foot facility is underway and expected to be complete later this year.

“Growth has always been part of the culture at IMC Companies,” said Mark H. George, Chairman of IMC. “Moving our corporate headquarters to Collierville is a defining moment for us. I’m proud to be able to expand our investment in Tennessee, where we started IMC Companies 40 years ago.”

IMC plays an integral role in the international supply chain industry. The company has grown to provide services that include drayage, expedited services, warehousing, chassis provisioning and secured container storage. With more than 2,200 drivers and trucks across the U.S. and industry-expert leadership, IMC pairs regional expertise with nationwide coverage for innovative customer solutions.

The project will lead to the creation of 158 new jobs in Collierville.

“Thank you to IMC Companies for its continued investment in our state,” said Governor Bill Lee. “The nearly 200 new high-quality jobs in Collierville will have enormous positive impacts for West Tennessee, and will ensure many new opportunities for Shelby County residents.”

Over the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development (TNECD) has supported 70 economic development projects in Shelby County, resulting in 9,700 job commitments and roughly $3 billion in capital investment.

“Tennessee ranks number one in the Southeast for job growth in the headquarters, finance and tech industry,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “IMC’s decision to expand in Shelby County underscores the state’s business-friendly climate and skilled workforce, and we appreciate the company’s continued investment in West Tennessee.”

