Global Auto Supplier Faurecia To Expand Tennessee Operations

French automotive components manufacturer Faurecia will invest $18 million to expand its operations in Maury County, TN. The expansion, which will add 100,000 square feet to the company’s existing Spring Hill, TN, facility, will lead to the creation of 171 jobs and allow Faurecia to increase its manufacturing capabilities, specifically the production of door panel assemblies for several major OEMs.

“We are excited for this expansion that would not have been possible without the team’s

experience, an engaged workforce, and local government support,” said Faurecia Spring Hill Plant Manager Petri Duplessis. “This expansion is another chapter in supporting our employees, our local community and business partners, and commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions to our customers.”

Faurecia’s expansion comes two years after the company located its manufacturing operations in Tennessee, at which time the company invested $30 million and committed to create nearly 150 new jobs in Maury County.

“Thank you, Faurecia, for choosing to expand in Spring Hill,” said Governor Bill Lee. “This continued investment underscores our state’s business-friendly climate and highly skilled workforce. The creation of nearly 200 jobs in the automotive sector will significantly increase the opportunities for those in Maury County.”

Founded in 1997, Faurecia is a top 10 global automotive supplier with 266 industrial sites and approximately 39 R&D centers in 35 countries worldwide. The company provides innovative solutions to automotive challenges across four business groups: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility.

The Spring Hill expansion will support Faurecia’s position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of seat systems, full interior systems, electronics and display technologies, and ultra-low and zero emission solutions.

“Since 2015, French-owned companies have invested more than $280 million in our state, and we appreciate Faurecia for committing an additional $18 million of capital investment,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We congratulate Faurecia on this expansion, which takes place just two years after the company chose to locate in Tennessee, and thank the company for its continued investment and job creation in Spring Hill.”

