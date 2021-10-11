2021 Deal Of The Year Entries Now Being Accepted

Submissions will be accepted for Business Facilities’ 2021 Economic Development Deal of the Year Awards until December 1, 2021. Awards will be featured in the January/February 2022 issue of Business Facilities.


https://businessfacilities.com/2021/10/2021-deal-of-the-year-entries-now-being-accepted/
Submissions will be accepted for Business Facilities’ 2021 Economic Development Deal of the Year Awards until December 1, 2021. Awards will be featured in the January/February 2022 issue of Business Facilities.
10/11/2021
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

2021 Deal Of The Year Entries Now Being Accepted

Submissions will be accepted for Business Facilities’ 2021 Economic Development Deal of the Year Awards until December 1, 2021.

2021 Deal Of The Year Entries Now Being Accepted

CALL FOR ENTRIES:  BUSINESS FACILITIES’ 2021 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEAL OF THE YEAR

2021 Deal of the Year

Submissions for Business Facilities’ 2021 Economic Development Deal of the Year are now being accepted. The awards will be announced in January 2022, and the winners will be featured prominently in the January/February 2022 issue of Business Facilities.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 1, 2021. Any organization with an economic development mission limited to a defined city, state, or region is invited to submit an entry.

To learn more and submit your entry, click here.

Want to check out last year’s winners? Click here.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© BusinessFacilities.com
MORE STORIES

Stellantis To Invest $229M To Retool EV Production Operations

Automotive
Formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Stellantis will retain, retrain 662 team members to support production of electrified transmissions in Kokomo, IN.

North Dakota: Connecting To The World On Intermodal Rail

State Focus
North Dakota’s new intermodal rail service is reducing shipping costs for agricultural exports and other goods shipped from the logistics park of ND.

Kansas: Where Innovation And Fun Converge

State Focus
You can find Hutchinson’s history 650 feet under the ground in its famous salt mines. On the surface it’s a thriving business hub.