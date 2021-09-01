Tyson Foods To Create More Than 375 Jobs In Virginia

Tyson Foods, Inc. will invest $300 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park jointly owned by the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County, VA. The food company will build a 325,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility and is committing to purchase 60 million pounds of Virginia-grown chicken over the next three years. Tyson also considered North Carolina for the project, which will create 376 new jobs in Virginia.

The new facility will be used primarily for the production of the fully cooked Tyson brand, which includes Any’tizer® Snacks and Chicken Nuggets.

“As consumers actively look to add more protein to their diets, Tyson is uniquely positioned as a category leader to meet that growing demand,” said President of Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods Noelle O’Mara. “Our continued focus on consumer driven innovation will accelerate this momentum and our investment in Danville-Pittsylvania County will help drive the long-term growth of the iconic Tyson brand.”

“Our company has been successfully working in the Commonwealth of Virginia for decades,” said Group President of Poultry for Tyson Foods David Bray. “We’re thankful for the invitation to become a part of the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County communities. The location is appealing because of the strong support from both state and local leaders, as well as the viability of labor in the region.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Development Authority, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission to secure the project.

Governor Ralph Northam approved a $3.048 million grant from Virginia’s Opportunity Fund and a $3 million performance-based grant from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies, to assist Danville-Pittsylvania County with the project. Gov. Northam also approved a $500,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund that supports projects sourcing Virginia-grown products.

“When corporate partners reinvest in the Commonwealth, it is a strong endorsement of the many attributes that make Virginia the best state for business,” said Gov. Northam. “Tyson Foods has been a major employer in Virginia for more than five decades and continues its growth trajectory with this new operation in Danville-Pittsylvania County, creating hundreds of quality jobs for the citizens of Southern Virginia. We look forward to many years of success.”

“Tyson Foods is a national household brand, and its newest production facility will enable the company to tap into Southern Virginia’s skilled workforce and cost-effective access to major U.S. markets,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Tyson has a long history of contributing to the Commonwealth’s robust and diverse manufacturing sector, and we look forward to supporting the company’s growth in Danville-Pittsylvania County.”

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $1.5 million from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for the project. Tyson is eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created, as well as benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Danville-Pittsylvania County is a great place to do business. When an industry leader like Tyson recognizes this, and makes a large investment in our community, its business story is made even stronger,” said Tobacco Commission member and CEO of the Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce Dr. Alexis Ehrhardt. “I am so pleased that the Tobacco Commission was able to play a role in bringing Tyson and the associated 376 new jobs, not only through incentives for this particular project, but also through long-term investments in Cane Creek Centre. We look forward to supporting Tyson as construction gets underway, and we welcome the company to our region.”

Support for Tyson Foods’ job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners. Funding for the program comes from the Northam administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to each company. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

“Tyson Foods’ decision to invest $300 million and create nearly 400 new jobs in Danville-Pittsylvania County is a significant economic boost for the region, and demonstrates the power of Virginia’s business climate and best-in-class workforce,” said Chair of the Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission Senator Janet Howell. “It was a priority to present the most competitive business case to ensure Tyson’s continued growth in the Commonwealth, and I am proud the MEI Commission could play a role in securing this important project.”

Tyson Foods has been located in Virginia for more than 50 years and employs more than 2,000 people across the state in its hatchery, grain, and processing operations in Glen Allen area in Henrico County and in Temperanceville on the Eastern Shore.

