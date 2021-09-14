Thermo Fisher Scientific Investing $154M In North Carolina

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will invest $154 million and create 290 additional jobs with an expansion of its Pitt County, NC operations. Thermo Fisher’s Greenville site provides both sterile and oral solid dose pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging services from early development to commercial phase. As one of Thermo Fisher’s largest locations and Pitt County’s largest industrial employer, the Greenville campus employs approximately 1,800 and occupies 1.5 million square feet on 142 acres.

“We are excited for the continued growth at our Greenville site as we help our customers bring important medicines and therapies to patients in need,” said Michelle Logan, vice president and general manager for drug product, North America, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This expansion will enable us to create additional jobs and contribute to the economic development in our region.”

This is Thermo Fisher’s second expansion in Pitt County in less than 12 months. In December, the company announced a $500 million capital investment and 500 new jobs in Greenville. This latest expansion will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity for sterile liquid and lyophilized filling, pre-filled syringes, and solid dose continuous manufacturing.

“Thermo Fisher’s exciting announcement underscores North Carolina’s global reputation as a prime location for life sciences companies to operate,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “With our skilled workforce, strong industry collaboration and an innovative business climate, this decision proves, yet again, that North Carolina’s biotechnology sector is thriving statewide.”

Thermo Fisher’s Greenville plant was recently named a recipient of a 2021 IndustryWeek Best Plants Award, which recognizes North American manufacturing facilities for excellence across a range of factors, including productivity, customer care, and employee engagement.

“We are proud to have Thermo Fisher in Pitt County, and many thanks to them for continuing to grow with us, employ our citizens, and do life-saving work,” said Pitt County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Ann Floyd Huggins. “We remain committed to supporting their continued success.”

Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly added, “After competing globally, our community came out on top because we have the workforce, business climate, and resources to address their growth needs.”

“We are so fortunate to have Thermo Fisher, a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), continue its investment in the Greenville, NC facility,” said Mark Phillips, Vice President of Statewide Operation and Executive Director of the Eastern Office of the North Carolina Biotechnology Center. “Their continued growth will provide significant workforce opportunities and harness North Carolina’s strengths in pharma manufacturing to drive our mutual success.”

Brad Hufford, Vice President of the Greenville ENC Alliance, commented, “We are thrilled that Thermo Fisher has again chosen to invest in our community and proud to be part of the team that helped secure this expansion.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support Thermo Fisher’s decision to expand Greenville, NC. The project will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) which authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $4,528,800 spread over 12 years.

Local support helped secure this expansion for the Greenville site, anchored by a performance-based grant approved by the Pitt County Commissioners.

“As Thermo Fisher grows, Pitt County grows,” said Kelly Andrews, Pitt County Economic Development Director. “We are working with Thermo Fisher and many partners to enhance our biopharma support network, which has been developing over decades and is unique to this region.”

The City of Greenville, the Greenville ENC Alliance, and the NC Biotechnology Center will also provide grants in support of Thermo Fisher’s latest expansion. Other partners providing support include Greenville Utilities Commission, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University.