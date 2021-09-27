Terran Orbital To Build Spacecraft Manufacturing Facility In Florida

Terran Orbital has selected Merritt Island in Brevard County, FL as the site of its new Commercial Spacecraft and Constellation Facility. The company will invest more than $300 million in new construction and equipment to create the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world. The project could create about 2,100 new jobs by late 2025.

“We are pleased to partner with Space Florida,” said Marc Bell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Terran Orbital. “Not only will we be able to expand our production capabilities to meet the growing demand for our products, but we will also bring valuable spacecraft manufacturing opportunities and capabilities to the State of Florida by investing more than $300 million in new construction and equipment and creating approximately 2,100 new jobs with an average wage of $84,000 by the end of 2025.”

The approximately 660,000-square-foot, custom designed facility will enable Terran Orbital to manufacture the entire small satellite life cycle. Located at the Launch and Launching Facility (LLF) on the east side of the runway, Terran Orbital’s campus will provide space vehicle assembly; printed circuit board assembly manufacturing; CNC machining and additive manufacturing; space vehicle module, subsystems, and electro-mechanical assembly; harness and cabling production; and qualification and acceptance testing. The three-building development will also include administrative and office space.

“I am excited to announce that Terran Orbital will be investing $300 million in the Space Coast to build the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Satellite manufacturing is and will continue to be an important part of the economy in the Space Coast, and with this announcement we are upping the ante. In Florida we are going to continue to take the lead on space by investing in infrastructure, training highly skilled workers and maintaining an economic climate that allows companies like Terran Orbital to thrive. I congratulate them on a great decision to come to Florida.”

“As chair of Space Florida’s Board of Directors, I am honored to welcome Terran Orbital to Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility,” said Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Florida’s commercial space industry is thriving, not only with launches but also with manufacturing opportunities. Terran Orbital will be a great addition to our state’s aerospace landscape, and I look forward to watching its growth at the Cape.”

“Space Florida congratulates Terran Orbital on its selection of our Launch and Landing Facility for a new satellite manufacturing complex,” said Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello. “This announcement is yet another milestone in Florida’s leadership in space commerce, offering state-of-the-art development at the spaceport. We look forward to Terran Orbital’s success in the years to come and the continued activity and growth at the LLF.”

“Florida continues to prove that it is the place to do business and we are proud to be at the center of transformational economic growth,” said Secretary Jamal Sowell. “We welcome Terran Orbital and the investment they will bring to the Space Coast. This is just the beginning. We have yet to scratch the surface of all that our state will bring to the advancement on the final frontier.”

“Florida’s Space Coast offers Terran Orbital the day-one, ready-to-work talent this innovative manufacturer needs to scale up quickly. The EDC is teaming with the company and our state and local partners to foster a strong workforce pipeline sustained by higher education and other training programs to drive success,” said Lynda L. Weatherman, president and CEO, Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast. “The addition of Terran Orbital to our community marks a significant milestone in Brevard County’s transformation from the place for launch to the place for launch, production and processing for the civil, defense and commercial space industries.”

