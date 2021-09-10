Shinhung Global USA To Expand Operations In Clarksville, Tennessee

The South Korean-based logistics company Shinhung Global USA will invest $10 million to expand its operations by building a new distribution facility in Clarksville, TN. The project will create 83 new jobs in Montgomery County.

“Since establishing our company in Tennessee in 2018, there have been many experiences that helped us decide to invest and move forward in building our own warehouse,” said Yu Sung Park, president, Shinhung Global USA. “We are excited to expand in both the state and Clarksville, and we really appreciate the help that this state, the Clarksville Industrial Development Board, and LG Electronics have provided to us as we expand our business. We hope to continue to be a valuable partner to Tennessee and the U.S.”

As a major supplier for LG Electronics USA, the expansion will put the newest portion of the company in close proximity to LG’s appliance manufacturing facility.

Shinhung’s Clarksville location represents the company’s sole U.S. operations. This expansion takes place only three years after locating in Clarksville, and will continue to grow Shinhung’s international operations in third-party logistics, global sourcing, forwarding, and vendor managed inventory.

“The decision by Shinhung Global USA Inc. to expand in Montgomery County underscores our state’s proven reputation as a global leader in the manufacturing industry,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Since relocating to Clarksville just three years ago, Shinhung has experienced remarkable growth. I am grateful they continue to expand their workforce and invest in Tennessee.”

Over the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported 10 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 3,000 job commitments and $808 million in capital investment.

“The transportation, logistics and distribution industry in Northern Middle Tennessee is booming,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Shinhung Global USA has been a great partner to Montgomery County and has contributed to the $545 million invested in Tennessee by Korean companies since 2016. We are proud to work alongside this company as it expands its international footprint in Clarksville.”

“Welcome to our latest South Korean company, Shinhung Global USA Inc.,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett. “Their presence in the Montgomery County Industrial Park will be an important and added benefit in providing logistics and distribution services to LG as they continue producing the number one consumer rated top-load washers in the United States. Shinhung Global USA Inc.’s presence in our community helps us grow and diversify our population and our job opportunities. We wish them great success at their new 42-acre site.”

