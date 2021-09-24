Resonance Brings Garment Manufacturing Back to New York City

Resonance Companies will open a sew production facility in New York City, driving the return of domestic textile manufacturing. The 300-square-foot facility — the company’s first in the United States — is housed at Pier 59 in Chelsea Piers, adjacent to Resonance’s headquarters. It is comprised of 12 sewing stations with the ability to make hundreds of garments per week supported by Resonance’s proprietary technology.

“The U.S. has lost one million apparel manufacturing jobs in the last 50 years,” said Resonance Chairman and Co-Founder Lawrence Lenihan. “These jobs won’t come back by just wishing it — every step in the value chain to create fashion needs to be reimagined. Using advanced machine learning, innovative manufacturing systems, and new human processes, we can create thousands of living wage jobs across this country.”

Resonance has built the first creation-to-customer-closet platform for sustainable fashion; the company uses digital printing on organic and environmentally certified fabrics as part of a fully automated process to design, sell, and make garments in real time, on demand, sustainably anywhere in the world. The company is committed to bringing components of garment manufacturing back to New York City, a city whose thriving textile manufacturing industry was driven overseas in search of lower production costs.

Resonance is also working to create a network of U.S.-based sew production firms utilizing the Resonance platform to renew stateside manufacturing across the country. Resonance believes that this network can birth a new fashion value chain, and new entrepreneurs can build job-creating manufacturing businesses in their communities powered by orders for clothing from brands on the Resonance platform. These next generation manufacturers will compete on cost and by being closer to the end customer, adding value to the last-mile process, and producing garments that create social and environmental value transparently.

In the future, Resonance’s goal is to open hundreds of these sew production facilities around the country and internationally while also connecting existing ones, helping to reimagine the textile manufacturing experience for designers, consumers and the planet. The team plans to hire additional team members to run the New York facility, as well as several others that are planned in the coming months.

Want to learn more about New York corporate expansion?

Considering New York State for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to New York economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.