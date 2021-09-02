Majestic Steel USA To Create 225 Jobs In Arkansas

Majestic Steel USA, Inc. will establish a new state-of-the-art service center and processing facility on the campus of Nucor Hickman in Blytheville, AR. The 515,000-square-foot facility will feature next generation processing and warehousing equipment while creating approximately 225 new jobs.

“Today’s announcement cements our commitment to provide the best supply chain solution and value add to our customers and further strengthens our relationship with Nucor,” said Todd Leebow, Majestic President and CEO. “Our intention with this investment is to offer our customers in the region the combined benefit of localized service and national resources.”

Ohio-based Majestic Steel USA is a family owned distributor and processor of flat-rolled steel serving customers in manufacturing, construction, and distribution from its network of locations throughout North America.

As a master distribution site, the addition of the Arkansas location will enable Majestic to better service customers in central and southern regions of the U.S. The on-campus site will provide close proximity to production and Nucor’s new galvanized line currently under construction, creating greater supply chain optimization, operational efficiencies, and inevitably shorter lead times for customers in the area. The new facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

“We are excited to have this Majestic Steel USA facility on our campus where they will process and stock high-quality steel products for businesses in the region,” said Troy Brooks, Nucor Vice President & General Manager, Nucor Steel Arkansas. “This partnership with Majestic brings economic development and jobs to our local community and is an example of the positive economic impact generated by steel industry investment.”

“I’m pleased to welcome Majestic Steel to Northeast Arkansas,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “The company is making a significant investment in the state thanks to the hardworking, dedicated employees in the steel industry, and the jobs being created will go a long way in improving the quality of life for families in the area.”

“Mississippi County is a leader in our nation’s steel industry, and it is with great pleasure that we welcome Majestic Steel to the business community,” said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. “Their decision to locate in Arkansas speaks volumes about the area’s workforce and business climate. I look forward to working with the company in the future as they grow and prosper here.”

