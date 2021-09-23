Knauf Insulation Expands In McGregor, Texas

The Knauf Group has announced the expansion of Knauf Insulation North America with a 600,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility to be constructed at the Industrial Park in McGregor, TX. Knauf Insulation is a global manufacturer of fiberglass insulation, delivering thermal and acoustical solutions for residential, commercial, industrial and OEM applications.

“This is a great day for our employees, customers, vendors, shareholders, the citizens of McGregor, Texas, and the greater Waco area,” said Knauf Insulation North America CEO Matt Parrish. “At Knauf Insulation, we are excited to expand our North American manufacturing operations to McGregor, Texas. As part of a global, family-owned business, we believe the timing is right, and McGregor is exactly the type of community where we desire to expand and partner for the future.”

“I am personally thrilled to be on the ground in McGregor leading this project,” said Knauf SVP Strategic Projects, Kevin McHugh. “Watching this incredible facility rise from the Texas soil and become one of our industry’s leading production facilities worldwide will be an incomparable experience. Hiring, training, and empowering people from Central Texas to carry out Knauf’s vision and the mission of this facility will positively impact Central Texas for decades to come.”

The City of McGregor, McGregor Economic Development Corporation, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, McGregor Independent School District as well as partners and community members across McLennan County worked together to make the project possible.

The facility will directly employ 166 Knauf Associates who will be hired locally. Additionally, construction of the facility will create numerous jobs in the skilled trades as well as opportunities for local businesses and service providers.

“Our city is delighted to welcome Knauf Insulation to Central Texas,” said McGregor Mayor James S. Hering. “After searching the United States for the perfect community in which to build their production facility, I am proud that McGregor, Texas was identified as the best home for their project. Our community welcomes the Knauf family and looks forward to celebrating our new ties for years to come.”

“The Greater Waco Chamber had the privilege of working with the Knauf family as they sought to find a home for their new production facility,” said Greater Waco Chamber SVP for Economic Development Kris Collins. “Securing a location in the McGregor Industrial Park will allow them to manufacture products that will offer solutions to the bustling construction industry in Texas and throughout this region of the country. Their arrival will instantly impact the Greater Waco area, and we welcome them to Central Texas.”

Currently finalizing permits with the Texas and the City of McGregor, Knauf intends to break ground by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Knauf Insulation North American is part of the Knauf Group AG, a family-owned global manufacturer of building materials based in Iphofen, Germany. Knauf employs 35,000 workers across 250 production facilities in 86 countries. In North America, Knauf Insulation is a leading manufacturer of thermal and acoustical fiberglass insulation for residential, commercial, industrial, OEM and metal building applications.

“I am thrilled to welcome the Knauf family and this exciting project to McLennan County,” said Judge Scott Felton, McLennan County. “This new production facility in the McGregor Industrial Park will provide jobs and opportunities for the great people in this region and make a positive, lasting impact on our Central Texas community for years to come.”

“Knauf Insulation will not only be a great addition to our industrial park, but they will be incomparable community partners, as has been evident since my first meeting with their executive team,” said McGregor Independent School District Superintendent James Lenamon. “I am excited to watch their facility impact our school district’s bold vision and look forward to our schools, in turn, training future leaders who will excel at Knauf’s production facility in McGregor.”

“McGregor is proud to welcome the Knauf family and Knauf Insulation to our community,” said McGregor Economic Development Corporation Director Andrew Smith. “With exceptional plans for a robust production facility, Knauf Insulation will be an anchor in our industrial park and provide jobs and opportunities for residents of McGregor and Central Texas for generations to come. Their presence in McLennan County will positively impact this region and our city.”

“For generations, Texas State Technical College (TSTC) has trained and equipped workers to excel in industries throughout Central Texas,” said TSTC Provost Edgar Padilla. “We are excited to welcome Knauf Insulation to McGregor and know their presence will positively impact our communities. TSTC looks forward to partnering with Knauf Insulation to meet the needs of their production team and to equip workers who will share in the success of the Knauf facility into the future.”

