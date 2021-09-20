Kelvion, Inc. Investing $3.8 Million In Tennessee Expansion

Kelvion Inc. plans to invest $3.8 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Knoxville, TN. As part of the expansion, the global heat exchanger manufacturer will create 74 new jobs, for which it is currently hiring. Kelvion will expand at the Forks of the River Valley Industrial Park in Knoxville, where the company established operations three years ago.

“It has been the honor and privilege of Kelvion to expand in Knoxville, where we have received the full support of the community and its leaders from the outset,” said Simon Jones, President, Kelvion Refrigeration Technology Business Unit. “Growing our business in the U.S. is one of the top strategic objectives for Kelvion, and we hope that this Knoxville expansion will be the first of many as we further establish ourselves as the partner of choice in the Refrigeration and Data Center Industries.”

This expansion will increase Kelvion’s production of innovative heat exchangers, which can be offered as configurable or customized, for the Refrigeration and Data Center Industries. The goals of Kelvion’s expansion in the U.S. and globally are to improve its customers’ experience, harmonize product technology, expand production capabilities, and reduce costs.

“Tennessee’s reputation as a leader in advanced manufacturing is built upon the success of companies that call our state home,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I congratulate Kelvion on this expansion, which is taking place less than three years since establishing operations in Knoxville, and look forward to the company’s continued success in Tennessee.”

“Nearly fifty percent of new job commitments in East Tennessee are the result of expansions, proving that Tennessee provides the ideal pro-business climate for companies to grow,” said Bob Rolfe, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD). “We thank Kelvion for creating more than 70 new family-wage jobs and investing again in Knox County.”

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Knox County, accounting for nearly 2,000 job commitments and $195 million in capital investment.

“The 74 new jobs which will result from Kelvion’s expansion are great news for Knoxville,” said Senator Becky Duncan Massey. “It shows our economy is strong and moving in the right direction. I am grateful for Kelvion’s investment in our community, and appreciate the work of Kelvion’s team and state and local officials for helping to facilitate this expansion.”

