Hanon Systems, Huntsman Grow In Hungary

Hanon Systems, one of the world’s largest automotive air conditioning suppliers, has established a new plant in Pécs, Hungary as part of a greenfield investment. The new manufacturing facility increases production capacity for fluid transport products.

The South Korea-based company has invested more than $42 million in the nearly 242,188-square-foot production facility, which provides space for automotive air conditioning production lines. The site offers the opportunity for further expansion to address future business needs and currently employs more than 300 employees.

Hanon Systems has had a presence in Hungary since 1991. It operates 51 manufacturing plants and three innovation centers worldwide, and its products are used by major international car brands.

The new production unit in Pécs will accommodate the manufacturing of fluid transport products. Industry 4.0 solutions played a major role during the realization of the investment. The company also carries out developments in Rétság and Székesfehérvár.

Huntsman Expanding In Pétfürdő

Huntsman Corporation, a U.S.-based chemical company, is increasing its polyurethane raw materials and special amines manufacturing capacity at its site in Pétfürdő. The company will invest nearly $33 million in the expansion project, and add 12 new jobs to its existing workforce of 131 employees.

Huntsman manufactures and distributes differentiated and specialty chemicals. The company operates over 70 manufacturing, research and development and operation facilities worldwide.

The production and related development of organic chemical intermediates is carried out at the development and manufacturing site of the Hungarian unit, Huntsman Corporation Hungary Zrt. in Pétfürdő. The 14-member R&D team in Pétfürdő plays a leading role in manufacturing technologies and product development within the company group.

At present, the Hungarian plant is one of the key production units of PU catalysers and amines. Chemicals produced in Pétfürdő are supplied to automotive, furniture, construction, adhesive and metal processing companies. Over 95% of the products are exported to Europe, America, and Asia.

Products manufactured by the capacity expansion of Huntsman’s polyurethane and amine manufacturing plant are used in the automotive, construction and metal industry. Amines are used by the company’s customers to make vehicle seats, mattresses, and insulation. Thanks to the investment, the company’s global capacity will increase by 30–40%.

New technological equipment and tools will be acquired under the project, and the size of the Pétfürdő plant will grow by 107,639 square feet. The investment enables the company to meet increased demand, as well as provide more flexible, innovative, and sustainable solutions to its customers.

