Everything Attachments To Invest $20M In North Carolina

Everything Attachments, a manufacturer of high-quality farm implements and tractor attachments, will expand its existing manufacturing facility in Conover, NC. Over the next five years, Everything Attachments plans to create 147 new jobs and invest a minimum of $20 million in new facility construction, machinery, and equipment.

Originally established as Corriher Implements in Newton, NC in 1946, Everything Attachments has grown to become the United State’s largest manufacturer and e-commerce retailer of skid-steer and excavator attachments, as well as tractor implements. Products are sold directly to consumers through the company’s website and learning portal.

As part of its expansion, Everything Attachments will build and equip a new 105,000- square-foot facility to expand production capacity, reducing the delivery time to its growing customer base. The company envisions a similar facility within the next three to five years as Everything Attachments’ product portfolio continues to expand.

“We have been looking forward to this day for a long time and are truly excited for the future of Everything Attachments,” said Ted Corriher, Owner, Everything Attachments. “Like my father, and his father before him, our company is committed to providing the highest quality attachments that will serve their owners well time and time again. They built this business on a strong foundation of putting the customers’ needs in front of their own; we believe this expansion continues that decades-long commitment.”

“With this expansion, Everything Attachments continues to strengthen Catawba County’s legacy of high-caliber manufacturing with broad national reach,” said Randy Isenhower, chair of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. “We appreciate the company’s contributions to Catawba County over the last 75 years and look forward to seeing their success continue here for many years to come.”

“Everything Attachments is an innovator in the City of Conover’s business community. They produce a top-quality, American-made product using high-quality fabricating talent, the best equipment on the market, and the best materials available,” said City of Conover Mayor Lee Moritz. “The city values the company’s dedication to their customers and employees, and we look forward to working with them on this expansion.”

“The Catawba County EDC is committed to helping our existing companies thrive and grow,” said Dr. Garrett Hinshaw, chair of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation and president of Catawba Valley Community College. “We encourage our existing manufacturers to take advantage of the many support organizations available in Catawba County such as K-64, CVCC’s Workforce Solutions Complex, the Manufacturing Solutions Center, HKY4Vets (Hickory for Vets), and Apprenticeship Catawba.”

Everything Attachments plans to hire a variety of employees for the new manufacturing operation in areas of production (welding and machining), maintenance, quality, sales/office, and supply chain logistics.

In addition to the City of Conover and Catawba County, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Catawba County EDC, Western Piedmont Council of Governments, and Neill Grading & Construction.

