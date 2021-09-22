Carvana To Build Inspection, Reconditioning Center In Oklahoma City

Carvana, the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., will invest $40 million to open an Inspection and Reconditioning Center (IRC) in Oklahoma City, OK. The new facility will help Carvana address increased demand, and bring a projected 350 new jobs to Oklahoma City. The 190,000-square-foot facility will be part of the company’s nationwide logistics network.

“Carvana has been growing extremely rapidly over the last several years, and we are working to bring The New Way to Buy a Car® to even more customers all the time,” said Brian Boyd, Carvana VP of Inventory Strategy. “As part of our efforts to scale the business, we’re looking forward to working with Oklahoma City to open a vehicle inspection and reconditioning center and becoming a member of the community.”

The planned facility will be constructed on 100 acres near Will Rogers World Airport in southwest Oklahoma City. Carvana received approval to participate in the Oklahoma Quality Jobs Program.

“We are excited to welcome Carvana to Oklahoma and continue to grow the state’s logistics sector,” said Scott Mueller, Secretary, Oklahoma Department of Commerce and Workforce Development. “Oklahoma’s strategic logistical advantage, expansive transportation infrastructure and skilled workforce make our state a premier location for companies like Carvana.”

Carvana, one of the youngest companies to make the Fortune 500, allows customers to shop more than 45,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, then select as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pick up. Carvana vehicles are inspected, reconditioned and photographed in 360-degrees at its inspection centers, like the one planned in Oklahoma City, so customers get a detailed, high-definition virtual tour of every vehicle.

Additionally, every vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, so the customer can live with their vehicle for a week and ensure it fits their life.

“We are excited to welcome Carvana to Oklahoma City,” said Roy H. Williams, President and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. “Carvana is a company that prides itself on innovation which makes them a great fit for our community. They are also growing rapidly and we are thrilled they recognized Oklahoma City as a place that can help them continue that growth.”

Want to learn more about Oklahoma corporate expansion?

Considering Oklahoma for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Oklahoma economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.