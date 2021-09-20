Bluebonnet Nutrition Creating 200 New Jobs In Texas

Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation, headquartered in Sugar Land, TX, will invest $18 million to expand its Sugar Land Business Park location and add 200 new jobs. The new structure would be Bluebonnet Nutrition’s third location in Sugar Land and will expand its manufacturing and analytical testing operations. The Sugar Land City Council recently approved a tax abatement agreement with the company.

“This is an exciting new project with a significant capital investment,” said Bluebonnet Nutrition President Gary Barrows. “Bluebonnet Nutrition is a highly specialized manufacturer of dietary supplements, and the new facility has integrated many advanced technologies. This is why we partnered with Midway’s Development to build this first of its kind nutraceutical facility We are looking at a multiphase approach to continue to expand our manufacturing and distribution production domestically and around the globe.”

Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of nutritional supplements. The company offers amino acids, protein powders, multivitamins, mineral formulas, children nutrition, vitamins, minerals, food supplements, fish oils and soy products. Currently, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation has approximately 100 employees in Sugar Land.

The Sugar Land Office of Economic Development worked jointly with Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation and will continue to do so throughout the development of this project.

“We look forward to supporting Bluebonnet Nutrition’s growth in Sugar Land and are excited for the innovative lifestyle products and advancement in technology this development will bring,” said Director of Economic Development Elizabeth Huff. “We will continue to support the development of our industrial sector.”

SAF Christens New Facility In Temple, TX

In Temple, TX, SAF is expanding its capacity and capabilities with the opening of a new manufacturing location. The 60,000-square-foot facility will specialize in metal fabrication and distribution, including the manufacturing of panel systems and extrusions, sheet distribution, and custom metal fabrication.

Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) helped SAF select the location for its new facility and will join SAF for a grand opening celebration for the facility — dubbed SAF Texas — later this week.

“Our new Texas location was chosen for strategic reasons and is part of SAF’s ongoing commitment to more efficiently and effectively serve our customers,” said Penn McClatchey, CEO of SAF. “We’ve done business in the Lone Star State and the surrounding region for some time, so it was only natural for us to plant our flag there. With our new facility, we’re geographically closer to our customers, which means we can get product to them even more quickly than before.”

The new SAF facility is the latest addition to the company’s U.S. footprint of facilities in Atlanta and Villa Rica, GA; Nashville, TN; Indianapolis, IN; and Redding, CA. The company plans to hire up to 10 employees in various roles as it commences operations in Texas. The plant may eventually employ up to 50 people in the coming years.

“We are excited to welcome SAF to Temple, where the company will join a growing roster of manufacturing companies that select Temple for their operations,” said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple EDC.

In Temple, SAF will tap into a workforce that is skilled in manufacturing and fabrication. Temple has historically offered unparalleled expertise in precision products, specifically in the metal fabrication sector, and eight local colleges and universities offer certificate programs and degrees in manufacturing-focused academic disciplinary tracks.

Want to learn more about Texas corporate expansion?

Considering Texas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.