Berry Global Group, Inc. Expands Production In Lawrence, Kansas

Berry Global Group, Inc. has announced a major project expansion in Lawrence, KS that will create 84 new jobs and invest $61 million in the community. The expansion will include the installation of new thermoform production lines and printers in an existing warehouse on the company’s property.

“We are extremely pleased to expand our Lawrence facility, allowing us to increase our industry leading thermoforming capabilities and bring to market exciting new products that provide solutions for our customers,” said Bill Norman, President of Berry’s Consumer Packaging North America Division. “On behalf of Berry, I extend our sincere appreciation to the community, local officials and the State for their on-going support of our growth initiatives. I also want to thank our team members for their unwavering commitment to Berry, our customers and each other by creating a positive and safe working environment.”

The new equipment at Berry’s facility will allow the company to expand its capacity to meet increased demand for clear drink cups and lids. Made from polypropylene, the drink cups and lids are more commonly accepted for recycling than either paper or foam cups, providing an ideal packaging solution for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores and other foodservice markets.

“Berry Global Group has been a mainstay in Lawrence’s manufacturing sector for many years,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “This expansion will bring 84 new jobs and millions of new investment dollars to their community. I want to thank Berry Global’s leaders for their investment in our state, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

“The demand for more sustainably produced packaging material has absolutely exploded, and Berry Global is in the perfect position to capitalize on this moment,” said Lieutenant Governor and Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland. “This is a win for Lawrence manufacturing, and the many new jobs created will further strengthen the region as an international manufacturing and production leader.”

“Berry Global is an important existing industry in Lawrence, and our community is excited that it will be expanding here,” said Brad Finkeldei, Mayor of Lawrence. “Our recently completed economic development strategic plan reinforces the importance of our existing businesses and encourages retention and expansion of these businesses. The City looks forward to being a continued strong partner for Berry as it invests further in Lawrence.”

“We are extremely pleased that Berry Global is adding a significant number of jobs and capital investment in Lawrence,” said Steve Kelly, Vice President of Economic Development at The Chamber of Lawrence. “This facility has been a mainstay of our local business community for many years, and we’re very happy to see it continue to flourish and grow.”

