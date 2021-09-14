Amazon Plans To Hire 125,000 Employees Across America

Amazon continues to create full- and part-time jobs in logistics as it expands its footprint to better serve its customers. The company has announced that it will create an additional 125,000 jobs throughout the U.S., on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs it announced earlier this month. The roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour—and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations.

“Amazon’s job creation efforts will be welcomed by job seekers across America—especially in more rural locations, which are traditionally not the focus of strong retail investment,” said Neil Saunders, Managing Director, Retail, for Global Data, an intelligence and analytics research firm. “Our research has found that salaries for logistics jobs are 16% higher than shop-floor jobs, and a higher percentage of logistics roles have scope for full-time working and provide benefits such as healthcare. In essence, this expansive job creation effort will provide an injection of wealth and opportunity into local areas.”

In 2021, Amazon opened over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S., and will open over 100 more buildings in September alone. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon has hired more than 450,000 people in the U.S., and one-in-10 hourly employees who have been with the company six months or longer have been promoted. Amazon is now the largest job creator in the U.S. and was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers.

“We are proud to offer opportunities for people from a range of backgrounds, from furloughed workers to former military personnel,” said Dave Clark, CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon. “We take our responsibility as an employer seriously and want our employees to succeed and thrive. That’s why we offer an average starting wage of over $18 per hour, provide a great range of comprehensive benefits—including healthcare coverage, parental leave, career training, and ways to save for the future—and have a team of thousands working to build a safe and inclusive work environment. Whether you’re looking for a short-term job to make money for the holidays or a long-term career, you’re welcome here, and we look forward to having you on our team.”

Jobs are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America. Some of the states with the most opportunities include:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

In addition to hiring employees for its operations, Amazon is also supporting the growth of small and medium-sized businesses and helping to create tens of thousands of additional jobs. Amazon works with more than 2,500 Delivery Service Partners, enabling these aspiring entrepreneurs to build their own delivery companies by leveraging Amazon’s experience in operations and logistics. These partners plan to hire more than 50,000 delivery associates by the end of the year.

To help job seekers around the country, Amazon is hosting a Career Day on September 15. The free virtual event will offer 20,000 individual career-coaching sessions with Amazon recruiters to help participants land their next job, as well as thousands of additional sessions for Amazon employees looking to transition to higher-paying roles within the company or elsewhere. Attendees will have access to personalized career coaching, insights, advice, and learning opportunities from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and industry-leading experts, and tactical training through coding workshops and breakout sessions. The event is open to all, regardless of experience, professional field, or background.