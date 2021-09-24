Amazon Opens First Fulfillment Center In Fargo, ND

Amazon has opened a new fulfillment center in Fargo, ND. The more than 1 million-square-foot facility is the largest structure in North Dakota, and will be the workplace of hundreds of associates in the months and years ahead. Over 1,000 full-time jobs are expected to be created from the project.

“We are excited to have this fulfillment center up and running, which will allow us to deliver more packages, in a faster time frame, to our customers in North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota,” said John Sabo, Amazon General Manager, Fargo. “We are committed to employing hundreds here in the Fargo-Moorhead region, and to offering a very competitive employment package with opportunities for growth, advancement and post-secondary education.”

In non-sortable fulfillment centers, like the new facility in Fargo, associates pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs. Amazon’s first investment in the state was a delivery station in West Fargo, which is still operational and thriving. Amazon’s new facility will continue hiring over the next few weeks; interested candidates are encouraged to visit the company’s website to learn more and apply online.

“North Dakota welcomes this significant investment, which will bring high paying jobs to our state, further connect North Dakotans into the global commerce system and increase the speed of delivery of products to our residents,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

Prior to beginning operations in the new Fargo fulfillment center, the company had invested over $200 million in North Dakota over the past 10 years, including infrastructure and compensation to employees. Other direct and statewide impacts include more than 2,000 small and medium business sellers and independent authors in North Dakota growing their businesses with Amazon, and over $150 million added to the state’s GDP based on the company’s investments.

