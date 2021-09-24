Amazon Opens First Fulfillment Center In Fargo, ND

Amazon's new 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center will create more than 1,000 jobs in Fargo, North Dakota.


https://businessfacilities.com/2021/09/amazon-opens-first-fulfillment-center-fargo-north-dakota/
Amazon's new 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center will create more than 1,000 jobs in Fargo, North Dakota.
09/24/2021
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Amazon Opens First Fulfillment Center In North Dakota

The new 1 million-square-foot facility will create over 1,000 jobs in Fargo, ND.

Amazon Opens First Fulfillment Center In Fargo, ND

Amazon has opened a new fulfillment center in Fargo, ND. The more than 1 million-square-foot facility is the largest structure in North Dakota, and will be the workplace of hundreds of associates in the months and years ahead. Over 1,000 full-time jobs are expected to be created from the project.

“We are excited to have this fulfillment center up and running, which will allow us to deliver more packages, in a faster time frame, to our customers in North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota,” said John Sabo, Amazon General Manager, Fargo. “We are committed to employing hundreds here in the Fargo-Moorhead region, and to offering a very competitive employment package with opportunities for growth, advancement and post-secondary education.”

Amazon Fargo, ND
Photo: Business Wire

In non-sortable fulfillment centers, like the new facility in Fargo, associates pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs. Amazon’s first investment in the state was a delivery station in West Fargo, which is still operational and thriving. Amazon’s new facility will continue hiring over the next few weeks; interested candidates are encouraged to visit the company’s website to learn more and apply online.

“North Dakota welcomes this significant investment, which will bring high paying jobs to our state, further connect North Dakotans into the global commerce system and increase the speed of delivery of products to our residents,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

Prior to beginning operations in the new Fargo fulfillment center, the company had invested over $200 million in North Dakota over the past 10 years, including infrastructure and compensation to employees. Other direct and statewide impacts include more than 2,000 small and medium business sellers and independent authors in North Dakota growing their businesses with Amazon, and over $150 million added to the state’s GDP based on the company’s investments.

Want to learn more about North Dakota corporate expansion?

Considering North Dakota for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to North Dakota economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© BusinessFacilities.com
MORE STORIES

Resonance Brings Garment Manufacturing Back To NYC

Manufacturing
Resonance's new 300-square-foot production facility in NYC is the first of several planned by the company in the coming months.

Knauf Insulation Expands In Central Texas

Manufacturing
The global manufacturer of fiberglass insulation will build a 600,000-square-foot production facility in McGregor, TX.

Google Investing $2.1B In New York City

Office, IT & Call Centers
Google will purchase the St. John’s Terminal in Manhattan, which will serve as the anchor of its new Hudson Square campus.