Vanderlande Industries To Create 500 Jobs In Georgia

Global material handling and logistics company Vanderlande Industries Inc. will invest $59 million to expand its North American headquarters in Cobb County, GA. The expansion project will create 500 new jobs, bringing the Netherlands-based company’s total employment to more than 1,250 people in Georgia.

“We are looking forward to moving into our new North American head office here in Marietta, Georgia,” said Nick Porter, President of Vanderlande’s Airports & Parcel Solutions, North America. “Vanderlande continues to enjoy our relationship with the local community, educational institutions, and service providers. Our new campus supports our ability to expand our local teams to meet the growth in our business, and to support our North American customers with the innovative, efficient, and effective solutions they need.”

Cobb County has been Vanderlande’s North American headquarters for more than 23 years, and the company’s expansion into its newly constructed 152,612-square-foot facility in Marietta will help it better serve its customers by investing in and growing a skilled and dedicated local team.

“Georgia’s world-class logistics network continues to set businesses up for success,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Vanderlande’s commitment to creating hundreds of jobs for hardworking Georgians also speaks to the high-quality workforce pipeline in our state. I look forward to seeing Vanderlande continue to prosper and create jobs in the number one state for business.”

“Supply chain and logistics is a growing industry in Cobb County, and Vanderlande’s expansion in Marietta is a great example of how our county is attracting high-quality jobs and investment in this sector,” said Sharon Mason, President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber. “We are grateful to work with our economic development partners to help companies expand in our county and look forward to supporting Vanderlande in their continued success.”

“We are pleased that Vanderlande is expanding its operations and presence here in metro Atlanta,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “The growing strength of our region’s supply chain and logistics ecosystem, coupled with assets like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, will be important contributors to Vanderlande’s continued success at its North American headquarters and beyond.”

Director Kristi Brigman represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Cobb Chamber, and Georgia Power.

“With the presence of Netherlands’ Consulate General for the Southeastern United States right here in Georgia, the Netherlands has long been a strategic partner for both trade and investment,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Vanderlande’s success and continuous growth are a testament to that strong relationship and a result of our unmatched global connectivity and proximity to countless e-commerce and logistics companies. Many thanks to Vanderlande for their ongoing investment in our state and to our economic development partners in Cobb County for supporting our existing industries’ success.”

The Netherlands has maintained a consular presence in Georgia since 1819 and opened a new Consulate General in Atlanta in January 2019. More than 290 Dutch companies have a presence in Georgia, employing more than 10,700 Georgians across the state.

