TELUS International To Create 1,200 Jobs In North Charleston, SC

“What makes North Charleston such an attractive destination for TELUS International’s first site on the east coast is its thriving technology scene, cultural diversity, and focus on education,” added Koskovich. “At TELUS International, our unique caring culture is reflected in how we prioritize our team members’ experiences by customizing the spaces, benefits, and amenities at each individual location to best meet the diverse needs of our global workforce. We believe that engaged, inspired team members are the best brand ambassadors of our clients’ products and services.”

TELUS International’s industry expertise covers tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. From its new site in North Charleston, TELUS International will provide high-tech and high-touch customer experiences to leading global brands. The company has over 56,000 team members, operates in more than 25 countries and partners with brands across high-growth industry verticals, including: technology and games; communications and media; eCommerce and fintech; healthcare and travel; and hospitality. In the U.S., TELUS International also has operations in Folsom, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We’re excited to welcome TELUS International to South Carolina and celebrate their decision to do business in our state,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “By creating approximately 1,200 new jobs in Charleston County, this company is making a commitment to the entire community that will make a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

“Today, we congratulate TELUS International on the announcement of their first South Carolina operations,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “This $3.4 million initial investment and the creation of more than 1,200 new jobs represent a tremendous win for Charleston County and South Carolina.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

“Our three-county region is a globally competitive destination for business, talent and entrepreneurs,” said Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chair Mike Fuller. “TELUS International selected Charleston for its competitive advantages and business-friendly environment. This international company will be an important part of our market’s growing global economy and IT community, and we look forward to its continued success.”

