OnLogic Plans New High Tech Global HQ In Vermont

Global industrial computer hardware manufacturer and Internet of Things solution provider OnLogic has unveiled plans to build a new 125,000-square-foot global headquarters in South Burlington, VT. The company has outgrown its current 36,000-square-foot high tech facility in Meadowlands Park, which was previously expanded in 2014, and will move to Technology Park.

“When we expanded the current building in Vermont, we expected it to sustain our growth for at least 10 years, but we’ve scaled at a faster rate than even we anticipated,” says OnLogic Co-Founder and Executive Chair Roland Groeneveld. “The new facility will accommodate our growing production needs while also providing our Vermont-based team with an environment that will foster continued innovation.”

The planned $50 million project will house manufacturing, warehousing, testing facilities and all other business operations to support the production of the company’s small form factor, industrial computers. Energy management and sustainability are integral to the design, with items like rooftop solar arrays and EV charging stations being considered during this planning stage. The site will also be pedestrian and bike friendly, with access to neighboring walking trails. Exterior design is currently underway, to be followed by permitting and interior design details. The company hopes to break ground in the first half of 2022.

“The state of Vermont has been incredibly supportive of our business and our team, and this expansion wouldn’t be possible without them,” says OnLogic Co-Founder and Vice Chair Lisa Groeneveld. “As a global technology company, we could be based anywhere, but we’ve chosen to grow here in Vermont because we love it here and it’s our home.”

This year, for the 11th time, OnLogic was presented with a Vermont Business Growth Award, recognizing its year-over-year growth, an accomplishment that company leaders attribute to their entire global team. The company was also recently highlighted as the Best Place to Work in Vermont by Vermont Business Magazine.

“The recent local recognition wouldn’t be possible without the incredible group of individuals all over the world who create an exceptional customer experience and products every single day,” said OnLogic CEO, Sean Larkin. “From making sure our team members were cared for during the pandemic, and that communications remained effective during periods of remote and hybrid work, to staying on top of global supply challenges, our team is amazing, and is the reason we’re planning for continued growth.”

In addition to the new facility in Vermont, OnLogic will soon open an office in Cary, NC, where it has already begun rapidly adding team members. The company also has plans to double the size of its European office this year, having seen that site more than triple its revenue over the last five years. OnLogic is also significantly growing its Engineering and Supply Chain teams in Malaysia and Taiwan.

