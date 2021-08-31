MTX Group Creating 250 High-Tech Jobs In New Mexico

MTX Group Inc. (MTX) will establish a new Southwest regional office in New Mexico as part of its continued expansion. Over the next five years, the global technology consulting firm plans to create 250 high-tech jobs with an average salary of $90,000 to $175,000 in Albuquerque.

MTX will invest more than $2 million in its New Mexico office complex; the company has not yet finalized an exact location in Albuquerque. The MTX payroll is expected to reach $20 million and the direct economic impact of MTX in New Mexico is estimated at $347 million over 10 years.

“New Mexico is more competitive than ever in being able to recruit innovative companies which can bring quality jobs to the people of New Mexico,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “MTX will now make Albuquerque its regional hub and with that bring 250 new high-paying jobs that will keep our young professionals in New Mexico and build a more resilient economy.”

The New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) has pledged $2 million from the LEDA Job-Creation Fund to assist MTX, and the company will receive assistance under the Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP). In addition, MTX has formed a workforce collaboration with Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) with its “Deep Dive Coding and Data Science” intensive boot camps, and MTX will connect with more than 18 community colleges and universities via Handshake to engage local students.

“MTX’s decision to expand in New Mexico is a result of another successful partnership between state and local governments, higher education, and the private sector,” said EDD Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes. “Gov. Lujan Grisham has focused on using these important collaborations to build wealth in the state and diversify the economy. This is what that success looks like.”

MTX currently provides technology solutions in over 35 states, including health monitoring, disease tracking, unemployment insurance claims, emergency child care licensing, isolation services for higher education, and vaccination management. MTX specializes in modernizing licensing, permitting, inspections, and grant management processes with unique technology solutions for public sector agencies, while preventing fraudulent or duplicate claims.

The company already has a relationship with New Mexico, undertaking projects for the Department of Finance and Administration, Regulation and Licensing Department, Department of Health, and other agencies. MTX is expanding in New Mexico to serve those relationships better and take advantage of the state’s regional location, competitive business climate, strong incentives, and affordability.

“The state’s incentives enable us to grow and hire faster, and that means we can better serve the local communities in New Mexico with outcomes in happiness, health and economics,” said MTX CEO Das Nobel. “MTX is excited to partner with the state of New Mexico to keep local talent in the land of enchantment.”

Nobel, an immigrant from Bangladesh with a strong commitment to giving back to local communities through philanthropy efforts, continued, “At MTX, our philosophy aligns with New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham’s strategic goals to improve education, public health, and a more equal and diversified economy. We are passionate about providing equal growth opportunities to all, including empowering women in leadership, training and hiring veterans, and spearheading a one-year paid parental leave.”

Albuquerque Economic Development (AED) provided technical assistance for the project.

“Albuquerque’s assets make it incredibly competitive in the hi-tech economy, and we’re supporting the recruitment and expansion of businesses like MTX that complement our existing strengths,” said Synthia R. Jaramillo, AED Director. “By building a diversified economy that works for everyone, we’re solidifying Albuquerque’s reputation as a prosperous hub for our key industries.”

“We are thrilled that MTX Group saw what we all know to be true about our region and state – we have the talent, resources and economic vision required to ensure the success of the launch of a key regional collaboration center for this burgeoning technology company,” said Danielle Casey, AED President and CEO. “Its investment has the potential to return more than $300 million in total new economic impact to the region in just three years and spur the demand for hundreds of additional jobs in the region above those it creates directly.”

Want to learn more about New Mexico corporate expansion?

Considering New Mexico for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to New Mexico economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.