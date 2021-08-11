Montrose Relocating Principal Executive Offices To Arkansas

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is relocating its principal executive office from Irvine, CA to North Little Rock, AR. The move is expected to create 90 new, high-paying jobs in the region over time. Montrose is an environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations.

“Montrose continues to invest in and grow in all our key markets, including both California and Arkansas,” said Vijay Manthripragada, Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. “We remain fully committed to our teams, clients, and communities in both states. Our Board of Directors and management team are grateful for the time, substantive incentives, and support that Governor Hutchinson and the State of Arkansas have provided to Montrose. We are excited about our future.”

Last year, the company acquired Arkansas-based scientific consulting firm, CTEH, which specializes in response services including environmental data collection and management, GIS, safety, and incident management. The company plans to expand its existing facility in North Little Rock to house Montrose’s growing team in Arkansas.

“After a multi-state assessment, we are proud to call Little Rock our new home for our principal executive office,” said Allan Dicks, Chief Financial Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. “In addition to the business-friendly climate, Arkansas’ Central Time Zone is ideal for a public company like Montrose with thousands of employees and more than 70 offices globally. Since joining the Little Rock community in 2020 with our acquisition of CTEH, we have been impressed with the quality of talent. We thank Governor Hutchinson and state officials who have been so supportive and look forward to deepening our involvement in the Little Rock community to match our growing corporate commitment.”

“Montrose Environmental will be a great addition to the Arkansas business community,” said Arkansas Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Preston. “The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability align with the goals and values of Arkansans who enjoy the benefits of living in a state focused on outdoor pursuits.”

“I’m pleased to welcome Montrose Environmental to Arkansas,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “The 90 high-paying jobs being created by the company are a testament to the hard work and dedication that our state’s workforce possesses. I am confident that Montrose will find the talent they need to grow and prosper for many years to come.”

“I am thrilled that Montrose Environmental has chosen North Little Rock as their future home,” said North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick. “From a pro-business climate to an unrivaled quality of life, North Little Rock has all the pieces in place to help companies succeed. I am looking forward to working with the Montrose leadership for many years to come.”

