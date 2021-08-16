July / August 2021 Issue (Volume 54, Number 4)

Business Facilities July / August 2021 Issue

ON THE COVER

2021 Business Facilities Rankings Report | Our economic development community proved that it can fulfill its primary mission—to build a better future—while coping with the most disruptive crisis of our lifetime. The outlines of that future can by found on the pages of our 17th Annual Rankings Report.

2021 Rankings Report: Top-Ranked States | Our annual State Rankings Report addresses the growing importance of partnerships between industry and higher education in workforce development with our new Tech Talent Pipeline category.

2021 Rankings Report: Top-Ranked Metros | Find out who made the cut in our annual leaderboads for large, mid-sized and small metros with the Best Business Climate in our annual Metro Rankings Report. Plus, our annual Global Rankings.

FEATURES

Working Where You Wanna Be | Learn about affordable locations with a superior quality of life — offering a live/work/play balance with lots of choices for the live and play parts.

Leading From The Front | Hear Gov. Ned Lamont explain how aggressive testing helped Connecticut mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORTS

Getting Back Its Mojo | Southwest Louisiana is once again a growing magnet for economic development with a number of new projects in the works.

Fingertip Financials | There has been dramatic growth in FinTech during the pandemic and digital banking will be a new norm.

Headquarters Hunt | The location of the corporate headquarters is an important part of a company’s identity, playing a leading role in the perception of its customers and investors.

Global Gateway In Georgia | The Port of Savannah is adding more ship-to-shore cranes at the nation’s largest single-terminal operation.

Renewable Realization | Global commitments and actions for clean energy have grown, but are they growing fast enough?

Heading For The Hoosier State | The North American data center market is expected to reach $101B by 2026, with Indiana poised for a large share.

Power For The People | Along with advocating for public power communities at all levels, ElectriCities of NC provides administrative, technical and legal services to its member communities.

All Routes Lead To Florida | With access to global markets, the state’s 15 deep-water seaports and 19 commercial airports bring the world to Florida—and take your products everywhere.

ND Gets An Intermodal Upgrade | North Dakota’s recently launched intermodal rail service will reduce shipping costs to markets across the world.

Ins And Outs Of New England | Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine get down to business.

Source Diverse Source Local | A new partnership looks to strengthen inclusive procurement and a resilient California-based supply chain.

Maximizing Health Care Resources | One legacy of the pandemic is likely to be a renewed focus on collaboration across the health ecosystem.

BUSINESS REPORTS

Ohio: $680 Million PV Expansion | A new First Solar facility will scale its Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW.

Kansas: So Much To See And Do | Indoors and out, and above and below ground, Hutchinson brings the fun.

Canada: Hydrogen-Powered | Air Products is building the world’s largest net-zero hydrogen network in northeast Edmonton in Alberta, expected to be operational in 2024.

