Green Dot Corporation Relocating HQ To Austin, Texas

Digital bank and financial technology company Green Dot Corporation will relocate its corporate headquarters to Austin, TX.

“We are thrilled to plant roots in Austin as we build a more creative, dynamic, performance-driven workforce committed to seamlessly connecting more people and businesses to their money,” said Dan Henry, President & CEO of Green Dot. “Austin’s location, tech talent pool, and other connections and benefits will play an important role in building the Green Dot of tomorrow for our employees, customers and partners.”

Last year, Green Dot announced plans to become a more lean, focused, growth-minded company that embraces a fully remote “Work from Anywhere” model that maximizes the benefits of remote work and attracts top talent aligned with its culture and mission. The company is currently recruiting for more than 100 positions nationwide, primarily in technology, engineering and product management, as well as marketing, data science and analytics, partnerships, customer support and more. It also recently announced upgrades to its maternity and paternity, PTO, and other remote work benefits and programs for employees.

“Green Dot’s announcement validates the Austin region’s continued growth in the fintech arena and ability to attract these types of headquarters,” said Charisse Bodisch, Senior Vice President Economic Development for the Austin Chamber of Commerce. “Their platform demonstrates some of the innovative technologies changing the financial services industry.”

U.S.-based Green Dot employees now have the freedom and flexibility to be based and work from any home location in the continental U.S., with a collective understanding and commitment to showing up and engaging virtually on a daily basis, with some employees traveling throughout the year to connect, collaborate and innovate with colleagues and partners in person.

“We’re creating a flexible, collaborative workplace built on trust and empowerment that gives our employees the benefits of remote work along with opportunities to come together throughout the year, and have a real impact on peoples’ financial lives,” said Henry.

Tech Company NinjaRMM Relocates HQ To Austin

Software manufacturer NinjaRMM recently relocated from San Francisco and opened its new headquarters in Austin, and plans to hire dozens of new employees. NinjaRMM offers companies a solution to securely manage remote workers.

NinjaRMM has approximately 280 employees, about 30 of whom work from the new Austin headquarters. The company also has offices in Tampa and Germany and a number of remote employees.

NinjaRMM’s San Francisco headquarters expired in September so the company evaluated its options. NinjaRMM was completely virtual for several months before officially relocating its headquarters to Austin in March.

Austin was chosen based on a number of factors, including the relative affordability Austin offers compared to San Fancisco and the area’s business-friendly environment, according to CEO Sal Sferlazza, who founded NinjaRMM in 2013. The location also brings the company’s headquarters closer to the Tampa office.

NinjaRMM plans to more than double its headcount over the next 18 months, with the goal of adding about 75 to 100 employees. In the past year, the company expanded its team by more than 100 people.

Austin’s existing talent pool was a big draw for NinjaRMM, with big IT employers like Dell Technologies, based in Round Rock, and the University of Texas, which has strong IT and computer science programs.

