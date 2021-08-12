Geoponica Greens Expanding In The Garden State

Geoponica Greens, an indoor hydroponics vertical farm business, is expanding its existing operations in New Jersey to Hamilton Township this fall. Based in Chesilhurst, NJ, Geoponica Greens is introducing indoor vertical farming to the historic Mill One warehouse, located in Hamilton, and on the border of the state capital Trenton, where it will utilize hydroponics, an agricultural practice of growing plants without soil, using only water and nutrients, and without use of pesticides or insecticides. By delivering the nutrients straight to the plants’ roots, this grow method is also able to shorten crop cycles, produce the best flavors and level of nutrition, and increase the lifespan of the crop.

“True to our nickname as The Garden State and the most densely populated state in the country, it is no surprise that New Jersey is on the forefront of the urban farm movement,” said Jose Lozano, President & CEO of Choose New Jersey. “Geoponica Greens is an integral part of that movement, and Choose New Jersey is proud to support their continued growth in our state as they bring agricultural innovation to Hamilton and its surrounding communities.”

Geoponica Greens is committed to conserving energy, reducing water usage, and providing more nutrient rich foods. Geoponica Greens has selected the historic Mill One, which was once home to notable Atlantic Products Corporation during the World War II era in Trenton. The new location in Mill One was selected because of its important features that will support Geoponica Greens’ hydroponics operations. With high ceilings, skylights and exposed brick walls, the impressive existing warehouse is being renovated to become a modern, sustainable space.

“Geoponica Greens is dedicated to changing the way food is both grown and realized through our low-waste model and our hyper-local interaction within nearby areas,” said Desmond Hayes, Owner and Founder of Geoponica Greens. “New Jersey is strategically located between New York City and Philadelphia, making it the perfect place to reimagine farming. We are especially excited to reach minority communities, opportunity zones and food deserts, and introduce our sustainable methods of agriculture to new areas.”

The new warehouse space will support Geoponica Greens’ efforts to provide fresh microgreens, leafy greens, and herbs to the local communities with plans to hire three to five employees and interns in the first year. Because the produce will be grown in an indoor farm, it is not subjected to the effects of climate seasonality and so the facility will be able to harvest two to three tons of greens per year at full capacity. Geoponica Greens also plans to create a local Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program aimed at bringing a subscription-based model to customers.

A minority business owner, Hayes founded Geoponica Greens in 2014. The Choose New Jersey team provided Geoponica Greens with state resources information, economic development connections, and site selection assistance and will continue to support the company’s success in New Jersey.

Want to learn more about New Jersey corporate expansion?

Considering New Jersey for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to New Jersey economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.