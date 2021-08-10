General Mills To Invest $28M In Cincinnati Region Expansion

General Mills plans to expand production at its cereal manufacturing facility in Sharonville, OH with a $28 million investment, creating 33 new jobs while also updating its building and equipment.

“At General Mills, we’re accelerating our business and investing meaningfully in our people, brands, and capabilities to make food the world loves,” said Jay Sampson, Cincinnati Plant Manager at General Mills. “We are proud to channel that investment in the great city of Sharonville, home of many of our beloved cereals including Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Chex, Fiber One, Cookie Crisp, and Cheerios Oat Crunch.”

The company currently employs more than 200 full-time employees at its facility and plans to hire a variety of new positions by the end of the year. Investment in the facility will include building renovations, new training programs to support incoming talent development, and new equipment to produce more cereal products. The company expects to complete work on the building by February 2022.

“The City of Sharonville greatly appreciates General Mills’ long-standing presence in our business community,” said Sharonville Mayor Kevin Hardman. “We are thankful that Sharonville was chosen for such a significant capital project, bringing additional investment and jobs to our community.”

Hiring for the new positions is ongoing and includes processing, packaging, maintenance, and administrative support.

“The Cincinnati region’s ecosystem of more than 300 food manufacturers is growing, thanks to investments from companies like General Mills,” said Brandon Simmons, REDI Cincinnati vice president of project management. “Food manufacturers are flourishing here in the region due to the strong collaboration amongst our partners, including the City of Sharonville and JobsOhio, whose support is crucial to our economy’s success.”

The City of Sharonville is offering a Job Creation Incentive Grant for the new jobs associated with the project, and JobsOhio plans to assist General Mills’ investment with a JobsOhio Economic Development Grant, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

