Crump Group To Create 160 Jobs In North Carolina

The Crump Group Inc. will locate its first U.S. production facility in Nash County, NC. The Canadian manufacturer of all natural, limited ingredient pet treats will create 160 jobs and invest $13.2 million to outfit a new manufacturing and distribution center in Nashville.

“We’re thrilled with the opportunity to make North Carolina our home in the USA,” said Margot Crump, CEO of The Crump Group. “Knowing that ‘Made in the USA’ resonates with American consumers provided a great deal of incentive to continue our growth trajectory with this expansion. When considering options as to where to locate, it was an easy decision thanks to the state’s proactive approach in attracting new business.”

The Crump Group, a family run business headquartered in Ontario, produces a wide variety of limited ingredient pet treats utilizing best in class processing and food safety standards. Products are sold in pet specialty, grocery, and mass supermarkets under a variety of brands and the strong demand for these minimally processed treats has enabled the company to become one the largest producer of air-dried pet treats in Canada. North Carolina sweet potatoes have been a key ingredient in several of the company’s products for many years. The new facility in Nash County offers streamlined access to this raw material and provides The Crump Group with a strategic east-coast location to grow its business in the U.S.

“Rural North Carolina offers manufacturing companies many advantages as a business location,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “The Crump Group is the latest international company to tap our diverse workforce, strong transportation networks, and strategic, east coast location to gain traction in the U.S. market.”

“It’s exciting to see an international company select rural eastern North Carolina for a major expansion of their business,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our top-quality sweet potatoes have been a part of this company’s success for a while, and now our skilled workforce and strategic location will help The Crump Group see even more success as they grow their business in the United States.”

The Crump Group’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $650.5 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $1.6 million spread over 12 years. Over those 12 years, the state will see net direct revenue generated by the project in excess of $17.2 million.

Working with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, NCWorks, Nash Community College, Nash County, the Town of Nashville and the Nash County Department of Economic Development.

Check out all the latest news related to North Carolina economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.