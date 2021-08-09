Chewy Expansion Will Create More Than 500 Jobs In Pennsylvania

Chewy, Inc., an innovator in pet e-commerce, is expanding its operations in Pittstown Township, PA. The company is leasing 155,000 square feet of existing space for a pharmacy fulfillment center that will create 550 new, full-time jobs in Luzerne County.

“We are proud to expand our presence in Pennsylvania with the opening of our first pharmacy facility in the state. This new site joins our four fulfillment centers already in the region which collectively employs nearly 3,500 Pennsylvanians,” said Pete Krillies, vice president of Real Estate, Facilities, Procurement of Chewy, Inc. “This expansion continues our significant regional investment with the creation of 550 additional new jobs and will also allow us to provide our customers with even faster delivery of the necessary prescriptions and health and wellness products for their pets. We are glad to have worked in partnership with the state of Pennsylvania and Pittstown Township to launch this new site.”

With an anticipated opening in late 2021, Chewy’s new pharmacy location will provide fulfillment of pet prescriptions, medications, and special dietary foods. The project is Chewy’s third expansion in the commonwealth within two years. The Pittstown Township facility will be the first pharmacy location in Pennsylvania while Chewy currently employs nearly 3,500 Pennsylvanians at its fulfillment centers in Wilkes-Barre, Archbald, Lewisberry, and Mechanicsburg.

“Pennsylvania is known across the nation as one of the best places to do business, and Chewy’s continued expansion in the commonwealth is a testament to our business-friendly climate and access to major metropolitan areas,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “We are proud that Chewy selected NEPA for its first pharmacy location in Pennsylvania, and we look forward to seeing the project grow, creating hundreds of good-paying jobs and benefitting the local community.”

The company received a funding proposal from Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $450,000 Pennsylvania First grant. The total cost of this project will be $25 million, including the private match to be invested by Chewy at the project site. The proposal is based on the new operation creating 150 pharmacist and leadership support positions. Chewy’s expanion will result in the creation of an additional 400 distribution jobs at the new location, bringing the overall site to 550 employees when fully operational. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team.

