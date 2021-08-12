Business Facilities’ 2021 Metro Rankings Report

Brampton’s food and beverage sectors contribute $1.3 billion annually to the Canadian GDP. 8,500 people are employed in approximately 300 companies in food and beverage manufacturing, processing and support industries.

Top employers in the food and beverage sector in Brampton include headquarters for Loblaws, Maple Lodge Farms and Italpasta. Additionally, key employers like Coca-Cola Bottling and Give and Go Prepared Foods have facilities in Brampton. All of these companies have strategically positioned themselves within Brampton to take advantage of the city’s talent, infrastructure and market access.

Rowan County, NC has joined the top 10 in our metro Food Processing ranking in 5th place.

The Agricultural and Food Technology industries have been undergoing tremendous change due to trends such as changing consumer habits, food safety and security, proliferation of niche brand and an aging population seeking healthier diets. As companies in this industry sector look to adapt to these trends by spending billions on research, new product development and supply chain optimization, more are looking at Rowan County as a location for their investments.

Supported by a wealth of resources in the area, Rowan County and the Charlotte region are transforming into a specialized and world renowned research, development and production center for food production and the biosciences.

Companies like Cheerwine, the manufacturer of the effervescent cherry soft drink that has been an icon of Southern food and culture for more than a century, and newer ones like Carolina Malt House, that provide high quality, locally sourced grains to Southeastern breweries, are two examples of food companies that are flourishing in Rowan County.

Other food processors in the region include Freshouse, Rockwell Farms, Frierich Foods and Patterson Farms. Many are drawn to the area to be near the headquarters of Salisbury-based Food Lion, the grocer that operates more than 1,000 stores in 10 southeastern and mid-Atlantic states and is owned by Ahold Delhaize, the world-leading food retailer based in the Netherlands.

“We are proud of the continued growth of our county’s agbiosciences sector, and the potential it holds to provide a stronger economy for our area,” Rowan EDC President Rod Crider told BF. “We have a strong agricultural heritage and new resources in place to help us build a brighter future. Our strategic location, growing labor pool and logistical advantages make it easy to see why more companies are choosing to locate in Rowan County.”

One of the most valuable resources available to food processors is the North Carolina Food Innovation Lab (NCFIL) in Kannapolis. The NCFIL is a new, current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) pilot plan accelerating plant-based food research, ideation, development and commercialization.

NCFIL brings together the latest in food processing equipment, expert food scientists and partners from across the state to help food companies and entrepreneurs get their products to market quickly and effectively. Managed by NC State University and located in the NC Research Campus, the NCFIL offers services for every stage of product development, including the following: Product Research and Development, Pilot Plant Production, Training and Workshops and Food Industry Consulting.

Another major asset for food processing in Rowan County is its great water resources. Rowan County is especially rich in the water resources required of food processors thanks to its location on the Yadkin River that generates an average daily flow of 2 billion gallons per day (GDP). Maximum daily capacity is 18 million GPD.

Rowan County is situated in the heart of the eastern U.S., one of the largest and fastest-growing consumer markets in the nation. Its abundance of transportation options provide superior logistics as well as supply-chain flexibility. Same-day access to all Eastern U.S. markets is facilitated by three interstates that transect Rowan County—I-85, I-77 and I-40. Rowan County is just 45 minutes from two major international airports and home to the general aviation Mid-Carolina Regional Airport. An intermodal facility is located in nearby Charlotte and other shipping and rail options are easily accessible.

Situated between North Carolina’s Charlotte region and the Piedmont Triad region—two of the fastest growing population centers in the U.S.—Rowan County has access to a 1.4 million person labor force. This continuing influx of talented professionals to the region provides businesses and companies access to a robust pool of highly skilled and educated workers.

MEMPHIS, TN: LOGISTICS LEADER

In our 17th annual Metro Rankings Report, Memphis, TN stands atop our metro Logistics Leaders ranking, overtaking a perennial logistics champ, New Orleans. Our Logistics Leaders category measures all forms of transportation logistics, including shipping by air, rail, water and highway.

Memphis International Airport (MEM), home to the global FedEx hub, is now the busiest cargo airport in the world, mainly due to FedEx Express’ surge in shipment volume in 2020, with 4.6 million metric tons of cargo, according to Airports Council International’s annual tally. MEM overtook Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), now second.

The logistics supremacy in Memphis is not limited to air cargo. Memphis is one of only four U.S. cities to be served by five Class I railroads. Single system shipment is available to all 48 contiguous states, Alaska, Mexico and Canada.

Trucks leaving Memphis can reach 35 percent of the U.S. population overnight and 68 percent on the second day. A confluence of interstate highways offer shipping options by road: I-40 connects coast-to-coast; I-55 intersects Memphis and connects Chicago to Louisiana; I-69 connects Canada to Mexico, with Memphis at the halfway point of the 2,600-mile highway also known as the “NAFTA Superhighway.” The Memphis area is home to more than 400 trucking companies.

The Port of Memphis is 400 river miles from St. Louis and 600 river miles from New Orleans, where cargo can be transferred to ocean-going ships. Commodities shipped through the port include petroleum, steel, salt and grains.

In March 2018, FedEx announced a $1 billion investment in its Memphis hub, to be completed by 2025.

Manufacturers and 3PLs in Memphis metro include Nike, Technicolor, DHL Supply Chain, Williams-Sonoma, McKesson, Ford, Kenco Logistics Services, Barrett Distribution Centers and CEVA Logistics.

Memphis has more logistics workers per capita than any other metropolitan area in the country, with nearly 20 percent of the metro workforce employed in the trade and transportation sector.

The University of Memphis offers supply chain disciplines that include internships, master’s and Ph.D. programs.

INDUSTRIAL PARKS KEEP GETTING BIGGER AND BETTER

Size still counts in our Industrial Parks ranking. The top three mega-complexes in this category—Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Nevada, TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park in Baytown, TX and Elk Grove Business Park in Illinois—could also hold their own in any global ranking of these self-contained cities of industry.

But the size of our top-ranked industrial parks is just one of a bevy of weighted factors BF considers in its annual evaluation for this category, including growth potential; recent expansions; and unique assets like water resources, on-site utilities and residential developments for industrial park employees.

Cedar Port, which has added new cold-storage facilities, moves into second place in our 2021 Industrial Parks ranking, rising from third in last year’s evaluation, when this category debuted. [For information about recent developments at Cedar Port, see sidebar.] TexAmericas Center, in Bowie County, TX, surges into 5th place; Tomball Business and Technology Park in Tomball, TX joins our top 10.

Located along the Interstate 30 corridor, just 15 miles west of Texarkana, lies TexAmericas Center (TAC), a unique hybrid of an economic development organization and real estate development and management company. TAC is a state redevelopment authority that remediates military sites, most recently 6,800 acres of a former ammunition depot.

A massive mixed-use industrial park boasting more than 12,000 acres and 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TAC services the Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas markets. Formed in 1998 by Texas as part of an initiative to redevelop former military property, TAC offers custom industrial real estate solutions, including purchase, lease, build-to-suit (purchase, lease and reverse) and retrofit or build-out-to-suit options.

TAC and its Regional Economic Development (RED) Team are considered one of the highest-performing and most successful Local Redevelopment Authorities in the U.S. As a state-sanctioned Local Redevelopment Authority, TAC operates as both a private business and a local unit of government. Having a professional engineer on staff and the ability to control its own zoning, contracts and permitting processes allow TAC to provide businesses a much shorter timeline to become operational.

TexAmericas Center is divided into three distinct campuses, each boasting its own unique attributes. The 756-acre Central Campus includes 750,000 square feet and offers over 200 acres of shovel-ready sites, including the Texas Economic Development Council-designated 101-acre S.T.A.R. (Sites That Are Ready) Site, multiple hardstand sites and vehicle performance testing. In addition, the Central Campus features a golf course, walking trails, an exercise track and a U.S. Army PX. It’s also home to [email protected], a technical and vocational education facility developed in partnership with Texarkana College and the U.S. Army to support the training and education mission of the Red River Army Depot and the surrounding business community.

The Eastern Campus boasts 8,900 acres and over 2.1 million square feet of former munitions production and warehouse and storage space, along with office, flex and manufacturing space. Comprised of the former Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant, the campus features 36 miles of rail, including a 350-car classification yard and transload services. The East Campus offers multiple individual business parks, including parks focused on energetics, food processing, heavy manufacturing, heavy utility users, rail-intensive users, wholesale, fulfillment, warehouse and distribution, transloading, enviroTECH and light manufacturing.

The Western Campus consists of 2,900 acres and over 250,000 square feet of former munitions storage bunkers. TAC envisions this property will be home to multiple individual business parks, including those focused on green energy production, AgTECH and data storage. [For more information about recent developments at TAC, see our Snapshots interview with TAC Chief Economic Development Officer Eric Voyles.]

MidAmerica Industrial Park (MAIP), in Pryor, OK (halfway between Tulsa and Northwest AR), ranked 4th in our 2021 Industrial Parks ranking. With 9,000 acres under single ownership since its inception more than 60 years ago, MAIP serves 80 companies with more than 4,500 employees.

MidAmerica is home to Google’s second-largest data center (with an investment of $3.5 billion) and the third-largest agri-nutrition plant operated by DuPont.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo recently announced a commitment to create more than 2,000 jobs and build its first mega microfactory on a 400-acre site at MAIP.

“Oklahoma has always been a pioneer in the energy industry, and this partnership with Canoo shows that our state is an innovation leader in electric vehicle technology,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “We are thrilled to partner with Canoo to provide high-paying jobs for Oklahomans and position America as the global leader for vehicle manufacturing for decades to come.”

Canoo’s mega microfactory at MAIP is targeted to open in 2023 and will include a full commercialization facility with a paint, body shop and general assembly plant. The campus will also include a low-volume industrialization facility. Canoo is scheduled to bring its first vehicle to market in Q4 2022 by partnering with VDL Nedcar while the Oklahoma facility is built.

No. 6 on our leaderboard for Industrial Parks is Quonset Business Park in North Kingston, RI.

Once home to a naval base, the park has been transformed into the leading engine of economic development in Rhode Island, supporting over 200 companies and 12,200 jobs. Quonset Business Park has been a leader in job creation and economic growth in the state, attracting more than $2 billion in private investment. The Park is also home to 17 percent of the manufacturing jobs in Rhode Island.

The remaining available land at Quonset can accommodate up to 3.6 million square feet of new construction, and it is easy to become Quonset’s newest company. Quonset’s Site Readiness program makes pre-permitted and pre-engineered parcels available that allow businesses to get shovels in the ground within 90 days of site control.

Quonset’s industrial spaces have the capacity to support large, high-tech operations like Electric Boat and Toray Plastics, while the Commerce Park section accommodates some of the state’s most successful corporations like Ocean State Job Lot. Quonset’s Flex Industrial Campus gives new and expanding companies room to grow in a move-in ready and affordable space, adaptable to the needs of their business. This includes flexible manufacturing, or warehouse space between 10,000 square feet and 40,000 square feet. These are equipped with office spaces, restroom facilities and high bay space for manufacturing, assembly or warehouse use, with ceilings up to 24 feet.

Quonset also offers customizable office space for start-ups, small businesses and professional service companies in the Gateway Office Complex. With the four existing office buildings fully leased, the fifth building is now accepting new tenants. The Gateway Offices provide companies with affordable rates and the option of flexible shorter-term leases. Each facility includes wireless high-speed internet, a shared kitchen and break areas (including an outdoor courtyard), a conference room, an abundance of natural light and multiple restrooms.

Quonset’s location in North Kingstown, RI places businesses in the heart of the Northeast, giving them broad access to the East Coast’s largest customer markets.

Decatur Commerce Park is again No. 9 in our Industrial Parks ranking. The 147-acre Park in Decatur, IL offers up to 1 million square feet that can be divided into parcels. Decatur Commerce Park provides turnkey logistics and a location in the demographic center of the U.S., servicing the huge Chicago, St. Louis and Indianapolis markets, and also provides same day service to Cincinnati, Memphis, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Detroit.

The nearby ADM Midwest Inland Port is a multimodal hub that delivers both domestic and international flexibility for companies. The 280-acre ADM Intermodal Ramp offers non-congested, toll-free access to rail and highway shipments. Three Class 1 railroads—CN, CSX and Norfolk Southern—and a bevy of highways (Interstates 72, 55, 74, 57 and US Highway 51) make Decatur Commerce Park a prime logistics location.

“Commerce Park has all the right tools to help a business flourish in Decatur, Illinois,” said Jaime Weiss, president of Weiss Realty Co. and owner of Commerce Park. “Whether it be the strong, local workforce, unique transportation opportunities, access to the foreign trade zone or the cost savings associated with the Decatur-Macon County Enterprise Zone, this 147-acre industrial park invites businesses to take advantage of everything Decatur has to offer while allowing them to stay connected and get farther faster.”

When the Decatur Park notched 9th place in our inaugural Industrial Parks ranking last year, Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County, said the Park was a driver for economic development in the region.

“With rail on site, intermodal ramp across the street and room for a facility up to one-million square feet, it’s easy to see why Commerce Park was recognized as ninth in the nation. It provides rich economic development opportunities for Decatur,” Bateman said.

The 99.5-acre Tomball Business & Technology Park is fully served with all utilities, provides off-site detention and is minutes from Tomball’s major highways. Operated by the Tomball Economic Development Corporation (TEDC), the master-planned and deed-restricted light industrial park utilizes flexible lot sizes and competitive pricing to stand out.

Several companies have announced plans to locate in the Tomball Park. JDR Cable Systems, a subsea power cable company, recently opened their U.S. headquarters in the Park and eCommerce jewelry company, Kinsley Armelle, also decided to make the Tomball Business & Technology Park its corporate headquarters, moving into its facility in January. CCJ Collaborations has started construction on their highly anticipated brewery inside the Park.

Along with U.K.-based JDR, which is owned by Poland-based TFKable Group, international players at Tomball Business & Technology Park include Canadian-based Packers Plus Energy Services and French-based SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions.

Growth in the Tomball Business & Technology Park has coincided with Tomball’s increasing level of connectivity. Due to the expanded Tomball Parkway and recently completed Grand Parkway, along with nearby Beltway 8 and Interstate 45, Tomball businesses can quickly reach key transportation hubs. The Tomball Business & Technology Park is half an hour from George Bush Intercontinental Airport and less than an hour to Port Houston, each among the nation’s busiest air and seaports. David Wayne Hooks Airport, just five miles from Tomball, gives businesses a nearby option for chartered flights and fixed-based operator (FBO) services.

WICHITA, KS: MOST AFFORDABLE METRO

Wichita, KS takes the crown in our new ranking for Most Affordable metros, followed by Fort Wayne, IN and Lincoln, NE.

Lubbock, TX, which joined the top 10 this year in our 2021 ranking for Best Business Climate (mid-sized metros), also made the cut in the Most Affordable leaderboard.

“A business-friendly climate and affordability are essential elements for growth in 2021,” Rogers said. “This combination gives Lubbock a big advantage as to maximize its growth potential.”

The expansion of four local companies will create more than 500 jobs and bring $11.4 million in capital investments to Lubbock. VXI Global Solutions LLC, an international company which designs and supports customer engagement platforms, will create more than 350 new jobs to serve its long-standing customers. In 2020, CEV Multimedia, a multimedia company which produces and provides Career & Technical Education content and instructional materials, expanded the number of teachers served through its online platform, iCEV, by 200 percent. Over 1.2 million students from across the U.S. and internationally utilize CEV’s curriculum.

The Lubbock-based multimedia company will create 89 new Lubbock-based positions, adding over $229,555 of capital investment into the community. The company also announced plans for facility improvements to its 11,670-square-foot building.

Also headquartered in Lubbock, Starnik Systems announced the groundbreaking of its new 20,000-square-foot headquarters building in southwest Lubbock. This expansion represents a capital investment of $5 million and will bring nearly 75 new jobs, ranging from entry-level specialists to executives.

“Lubbock provides a great opportunity to succeed in all areas of family, education and business. We will continue to invest in this community that we love so much,” said Balu Viswanathan, CEO of Starnik.

SIMFLO, a leader in the vertical and submersible turbine markets, is expanding its facility in Lubbock, adding an additional 35,000 square feet of production, storage, office and training space. The company also announced the construction of a new, enclosed testing facility, which will be one of the largest test pits in North America. The expansion includes the creation of 12 full-time positions, and will have a collective $5 million economic impact.

