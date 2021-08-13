Arconic Investing Over $100M In Tennessee Expansion

Aluminum manufacturer Arconic will invest more than $100 million to expand its operations in Blount County, TN. The project will support expanded capacity for manufacturing industrial and can sheet and bring 200 new jobs to Arconic’s Alcoa facility, where the company has operated for more than 100 years.

“This expansion enables Arconic to help meet the strong customer demand for industrial products and can sheet,” said Nandu Srinivasan, president of Arconic Global Rolled Products, North America. “As consumers are moving away from plastics for more sustainable products, infinitely recyclable aluminum is the perfect solution. We appreciate the state’s continued support which enables us to create more jobs and advance economic growth in Tennessee, where we’ve been proudly operating for more than 100 years.”

Arconic is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extruded products for the ground transportation, aerospace, packaging and industrial markets. The company is also a key supplier to the building and construction market, providing architects and builders with innovative products and systems to create high-performing buildings.

Originally founded as Alcoa, the company has origins going back more than 120 years. Alcoa supplied aluminum for many notable moments in American history, including providing aluminum parts for the Wright Brothers’ airplane in Kitty Hawk, NC, paving the way for modern aerospace.

“Arconic is a leading employer in Blount County with a storied history in the American aluminum manufacturing sector,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I’m grateful to Arconic for creating 200 new jobs and being a valued member of the business community in Blount County for over 100 years.”

Over the last five years, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported nearly 10 economic development projects in Blount County, accounting for more than 2,800 job commitments and roughly $1.3 billion in capital investment.

“Arconic’s investment of more than $100 million is excellent news for Alcoa and Blount County,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Our job at TNECD is to support high-quality job growth across the state, and we thank Arconic for its ongoing commitment and investment in East Tennessee.”

Want to learn more about Tennessee corporate expansion?

Considering Tennessee for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.