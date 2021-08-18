American Trailer World Creates 225 Jobs In Georgia

American Trailer World (ATW®) has invested $20 million to expand its advanced manufacturing operations at its Franklin County, GA Carry-On Trailer™ facility. The expansion will create at least 225 job opportunities at the Lavonia facility, and help the company continue innovating to meet its customers’ needs.

“We are thrilled to bring manufacturing jobs to the local community while also increasing production capacity to meet the unprecedented customer demand for Carry-On Trailer,” said Eric Blackwell, Chief Operating Officer, American Trailer World. “On behalf of American Trailer World, I would like to thank the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Franklin County for their partnership in establishing a next-generation home for Carry-On Trailer.”

Senior Project Manager Barbara Fiedor represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Franklin County Industrial Building Authority.

“Carry-On Trailer has had a strong relationship with the state and the people of Franklin County for more than 25 years,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Growing up in Franklin County myself, I know firsthand how important major employers like Carry-On can be to our local communities, and I thank Carry-On and our economic development partners for the opportunities they continue to create for Georgians.”

Located in Franklin County since 1996, Carry-On Trailer manufactures utility and specialty trailers for customers across the United States and Canada.

“The Authority is pleased and excited that Carry on Trailer continues to thrive in Franklin County,” said Director of the Franklin County Industrial Building Authority Tonya Powers and members of the Authority’s Board. “Its expansion, significant financial investment, and new job opportunities contribute greatly to the economy of both our county and our region.”

