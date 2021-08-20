Amazon To Create 500 Jobs In Clarksville, Tennessee

Amazon will create 500 full-time jobs at a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville, TN. Employees at the new one-million-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship larger customer items, such as bulk paper goods, sports equipment, patio furniture and larger home goods and electronics. The facility, which will house innovative Amazon technologies and energy efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck (PIT) equipment, is expected to launch in 2022.

The Clarksville facility will be Amazon’s tenth fulfillment and sortation center in Tennessee and the fourth to be announced in the past 19 months. In 2020, Amazon committed to creating 1,000 jobs at new facilities in both Memphis and Mt. Juliet and most recently in February 2021, the company announced a new fulfillment center project in Alcoa, tacking on an additional 800 new jobs.

“Amazon is proud to be part of the Clarksville community and make this investment toward workforce and economic advancement in the area,” said Nikki Forman, Amazon spokesperson. “With starting pay of more than $15 an hour as well as comprehensive benefits including health, dental, and vision insurance, plus 401k, paid parental leave and more, we are excited to offer new opportunities to this talented local workforce.”

Amazon currently operates fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville. The company is in the midst of building Amazon Nashville, a new downtown office that will bring more than 5,000 tech and corporate jobs to Nashville.

“This fulfillment facility comes on a wave of recent announcements of Amazon investing in Tennessee,” said Governor Bill Lee. “The creation of 500 new jobs will bolster the economic growth that Montgomery County is experiencing, and it will support Amazon’s initiatives across our state.”

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $13 billion in Tennessee, including infrastructure and compensation to thousands of its employees in the state. Amazon’s investments in Tennessee contributed an additional $13 billion into the state’s economy, and using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 39,000 indirect jobs on top of the company’s more than 25,000 direct hires in Tennessee.

Over the last five years, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported nine economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 2,550 job commitments and $708 million in capital investment.

“We thank Amazon for choosing Clarksville for its fourth Tennessee fulfillment center in roughly 18 months and the 500 jobs that will be created as a result of this project,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Tennessee continues to see growth and success from its partnership with this leading global corporation, and we appreciate the $13 billion invested and thousands of jobs created by Amazon in our state.”

“It is a privilege to welcome another world-renowned company to our community,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett. “The process to bring the Amazon Distribution Center here involved a lot of collaboration with our government partners, existing local industries and the County Commission. Once again Montgomery County stood out because of the amazing people of this community.”

“It is thrilling to welcome Amazon to our Industrial Park,” said Khandra Smalley, chair of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board. “Their selection of Clarksville Montgomery County is a testament to the mission of the IDB, which is to help foster growth in the community through the recruitment of industry and good-paying jobs to Clarksville.”

Want to learn more about Tennessee corporate expansion?

Considering Tennessee for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.